OLYMPIA, WA – Bipartisan legislation that could ease Washington State’s housing crisis is on the table in Olympia. Dan Frizzell has more. WRAP: Accessory dwelling units, whether separate from or attached to a main house, are being touted as an effective means of whittling away at the shortage of affordable housing in Washington and throughout the country. They’re not a new invention; examples exist in most communities. But newly constructed ADUs are currently banned in many cities and towns, and that prohibition would be repealed by a bipartisan bill that had a public hearing Monday at the state Capitol. The prime sponsor, Democratic Representative Mia Gregerson of SeaTac, worked with lawmakers across the aisle to craft a bill that looks to have widespread support.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO