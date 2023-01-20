Seattle has no common sense and their police department is free falling! It's easy to explain their spike in violence related incidences across the board. Just go downtown and see for yourself. Seattle is #3 nationwide in homelessness and drug addicts running rampant. But next door Bellevue isn't playing that game and you don't see this problem. Funny how the government wants to take guns away from law-abiding citizens when they can't handle the situation. The only way to fix this is to vote these clowns out and bring in strong leadership!!
Keep trying to dance around our constitutional rights. Shall not be infringed. State doesn't even enforce laws already on the books, just want to make more for control. I encourage Washington citizens to look up how many laws are passed EACH YEAR in this state.
what part of the second amendment do politicians not understand ?
