ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Have Your Savory Say During the Pasadena Cheeseburger Challenge

That one friend who knows food, through and through? They'd never dare quiz you on any general or flavorless cuisine topics. Your plate-obsessed pal is not going to ask you to name your favorite cheeseburger, in short; rather, she'll get detailed in her query, asking you about the different types of burgers you like, and the best places to eat burgers, and off you'll both go, down the proverbial rabbit hole.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Citrus Fruits Are Bursting at This Pick-Your-Own Farm in Somis

The strawberry is a showy star of the Southern Californian springtime, and apple orchards are the icons of October, but come January and February?. It's all about bright-of-flavor citrus fruits, those roundish, palm-sized wonders that boast fragrant peels, tart tastes, and all of those snackable sections. But you don't need...
SOMIS, CA
Eater

Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years

Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Local Equestrian Center Starts GoFundMe after Fire Kills Two Horses

A GoFundMe account has been started for the Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Santa Clarita which had an electrical fire recently burn down parts of the barn overnight, tragically killing two horses and badly burning others. “Our hearts are broken for those lost,” said Oak Canyon Equestrian in its crowd-funding...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pasadena Magazine

465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena

It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Small brush fire burns in Malibu

A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene

Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Coroner Identifies Two Victims Killed in Monterey Park Dance Hall Shooting

Two women in their 60s were identified Monday morning as victims killed in a mass shooting at a Southern California dance hall. My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner' Office. They were among 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park following a night of Lunar Near Year festivities.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
onscene.tv

5 Transported After Physical Rescue Crash | Los Angeles

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1:29am 1-22-23 LOCATION: Olympic Bridge (2400 E Olympic) CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Los Angeles Firefighters responded to a physical rescue involving at least 3 cars. Firefighters found one patient trapped. There were a total of 5 patients with four reportedly in critical condition. Firefighters were able to extricate the trapped patient. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy