Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Planned Inglewood Transit Connector stop moved2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Have Your Savory Say During the Pasadena Cheeseburger Challenge
That one friend who knows food, through and through? They'd never dare quiz you on any general or flavorless cuisine topics. Your plate-obsessed pal is not going to ask you to name your favorite cheeseburger, in short; rather, she'll get detailed in her query, asking you about the different types of burgers you like, and the best places to eat burgers, and off you'll both go, down the proverbial rabbit hole.
Cassidy’s Corner Cafe Will Soon Open at The Hangar Food Hall
The cafe chain boasting handcrafted, homemade bagels and coffee has plans to take over a former coffee spot at Long Beach’s Hangar Food Hall
NBC Los Angeles
Citrus Fruits Are Bursting at This Pick-Your-Own Farm in Somis
The strawberry is a showy star of the Southern Californian springtime, and apple orchards are the icons of October, but come January and February?. It's all about bright-of-flavor citrus fruits, those roundish, palm-sized wonders that boast fragrant peels, tart tastes, and all of those snackable sections. But you don't need...
Woman dies near Garden Grove storm drain
A woman died on a storm drain at Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove, authorities said today. The Orange County Fire Authority reported at 9:47 a.m. that firefighters were called to the park at Haster Street and Lampson Avenue.
Vaka Burger serves up flavorful 'gourmet-meal-in-a-bun' style burgers
In this edition of our new "On The Menu" series, we explore Vaka Burger, which specializes in burgers they describe as "a gourmet meal in a bun."
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
scvnews.com
Local Equestrian Center Starts GoFundMe after Fire Kills Two Horses
A GoFundMe account has been started for the Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Santa Clarita which had an electrical fire recently burn down parts of the barn overnight, tragically killing two horses and badly burning others. “Our hearts are broken for those lost,” said Oak Canyon Equestrian in its crowd-funding...
tourcounsel.com
Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
NBC Los Angeles
‘One of the Most Unique People': Victim in Monterey Park Mass Shooting Remembered
Many people who live in Monterey Park were out celebrating Luna New Year on Saturday night when Tammy Sam was on her way home from a Lunar New Year festival when she heard the sound of gunfire. "I heard a succession of loud noises. It was like 'bang bang,'" Sam...
Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer
The owner of Let's Yolk About It, Rebecca Hinderer, brought in chef Hugo Sanchez, who has worked on a variety of cooking competition shows including "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "The Next Food Network Star." The post Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Board and Brew to Open Franchise in Westlake Village
The specialty sandwich & craft-beer joint is gearing up to open yet another location
KTLA.com
Small brush fire burns in Malibu
A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene
Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; Details
Southern California Weather Force has issued the Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning for damaging Santa Ana Winds, arriving later this evening and peaking through the overnight and into Monday so for the maps and what level you are in with the SCWF Wind Model read on …
Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film “Shortcomings” at the Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
NBC Los Angeles
Coroner Identifies Two Victims Killed in Monterey Park Dance Hall Shooting
Two women in their 60s were identified Monday morning as victims killed in a mass shooting at a Southern California dance hall. My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner' Office. They were among 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park following a night of Lunar Near Year festivities.
onscene.tv
5 Transported After Physical Rescue Crash | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1:29am 1-22-23 LOCATION: Olympic Bridge (2400 E Olympic) CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Los Angeles Firefighters responded to a physical rescue involving at least 3 cars. Firefighters found one patient trapped. There were a total of 5 patients with four reportedly in critical condition. Firefighters were able to extricate the trapped patient. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
Comments / 0