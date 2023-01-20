ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mountain State Spotlight

Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?

State lawmakers say improving public education is a priority this session. But after years of legislative neglect and funneling money into private schools, there are major hurdles ahead. Here are some of the biggest issues facing West Virginia public schools. Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bill would allow concealed carry of firearms on college campuses

West Virginia university leaders urged lawmakers in a letter sent Friday to reconsider a bill advancing in the state legislature that would allow for the concealed carry of firearms on college campuses. The letter — sent to lawmakers by the presidents of West Virginia State University, Concord University and Shepherd University — expressed “deep concern” […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements

In Monday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, the West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill that would reduce the length of unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to between 12 and 20. Also, a House committee moved bills aimed at massive statewide shortages of school personnel. West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Appeals court victory improves West Virginia income tax cut options

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey thinks a recent court ruling will allow the Legislature more flexibility as it debates lowering West Virginia’s income tax rates. Morrisey led a 13-state coalition that sued the federal government over a tax mandate in the American Rescue Plan Act that prevented states from using ARPA funds to “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in [their] net tax revenue” that results from a change in law that “reduces any tax.” ...
ALABAMA STATE
Lootpress

WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF

West Virginia food stamps/SNAP emergency benefits ending in March, says DHHR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving food stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023. This is due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

House Finance Committee seeks more information on DEP demolition program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward says a $10 million pilot program to help communities across the state with demolition efforts has accomplished its goal of getting the attention of state lawmakers. Ward got more questions about the program than anything else when he...
FAIRMONT, WV
Lootpress

DHHR Initiative to Increase West Virginia’s Behavioral Health Workforce

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS ) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced a new financial assistance initiative to increase West Virginia’s behavioral health workforce. DHHR’s bureaus for Behavioral Health and Public Health are requesting applications for the third round of the Statewide Therapist Loan...

