Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?
State lawmakers say improving public education is a priority this session. But after years of legislative neglect and funneling money into private schools, there are major hurdles ahead. Here are some of the biggest issues facing West Virginia public schools. Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WTAP
WVU-P president speaks on the senate judiciary passing a campus carry bill
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill to the Senate floor on Thursday, January 19 that would allow the concealed carry of handguns on the West Virginia higher education campuses. Dr. Torie Jackson of WVU-P says she hopes to see the handgun aspect of the new...
West Virginia Senate passes bill tightening unemployment benefit rules
People in West Virginia would be permitted to collect unemployment benefits for fewer weeks and be required do more to prove they are searching for work to remain benefit-eligible under a bill passed Monday by the state Senate.
West Virginia Gov. Justice discusses income tax cut proposal
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will discuss his proposal to reduce state income tax by 50% during a town hall event on Monday.
West Virginia bill would allow concealed carry of firearms on college campuses
West Virginia university leaders urged lawmakers in a letter sent Friday to reconsider a bill advancing in the state legislature that would allow for the concealed carry of firearms on college campuses. The letter — sent to lawmakers by the presidents of West Virginia State University, Concord University and Shepherd University — expressed “deep concern” […]
West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements
In Monday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, the West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill that would reduce the length of unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to between 12 and 20. Also, a House committee moved bills aimed at massive statewide shortages of school personnel. West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Appeals court victory improves West Virginia income tax cut options
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey thinks a recent court ruling will allow the Legislature more flexibility as it debates lowering West Virginia’s income tax rates. Morrisey led a 13-state coalition that sued the federal government over a tax mandate in the American Rescue Plan Act that prevented states from using ARPA funds to “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in [their] net tax revenue” that results from a change in law that “reduces any tax.” ...
WV Division of Highways offering summer co-op program
Students in eligible programs have an opportunity to get paid hands-on experience this summer
The West Virginia governors that spent time in prison
Bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice and fraud are just a few of the things these two former West Virginia governors were convicted of.
WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
WTRF
West Virginia food stamps/SNAP emergency benefits ending in March, says DHHR
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving food stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023. This is due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Metro News
Legislature still has $215 million decisions on support for cutting-edge battery manufacturer
West Virginia lawmakers have significant decisions ahead about millions of dollars in public support for a cutting-edge battery factory on the site of the old Weirton Steel mill. A delegate whose district is right up on the edge of that Hancock County property, Pat McGeehan, is sounding alarms about whether...
Bill in West Virginia legislature would allow handguns on college campus
The West Virginia legislature is moving forward with a bill to allow concealed-carry handgun permits. What's the reaction on campus?
Metro News
House Finance Committee seeks more information on DEP demolition program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward says a $10 million pilot program to help communities across the state with demolition efforts has accomplished its goal of getting the attention of state lawmakers. Ward got more questions about the program than anything else when he...
West Virginia has one of the highest resignation rates
A recent study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia has one of the highest job resignation rates in the nation.
North central West Virginia gas prices surpass national average
West Virginia's gas prices have followed the national average in trending back up, and in north central West Virginia, they've surpassed the national average.
Marshall University Memorial Day bill passes West Virginia House of Delegates
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates to create a special memorial day in remembrance of the 1970 Marshall University airplane crash has passed through the House. The bill passed the house with 92 delegates voting yes and 8 delegates absent. If passed, HB 2412 would declare Nov. 14 every […]
DHHR Initiative to Increase West Virginia’s Behavioral Health Workforce
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS ) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced a new financial assistance initiative to increase West Virginia’s behavioral health workforce. DHHR’s bureaus for Behavioral Health and Public Health are requesting applications for the third round of the Statewide Therapist Loan...
WDTV
Proposed bill would help small businesses affected by the pandemic
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - House bill 2030 is known as the “West Virginia small business covid relief act”. It was introduced by Cabell County delegate Sean Hornbuckle. The bill would allow small businesses to receive grants of up to $25 thousand to help them get back on their feet.
West Virginia splits the difference between best and worst states to drive
A new study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia fits right in the middle of the worst and best states to drive in the nation.
