Stroud Township, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Smoke, Flames Seen Coming From Suburban House

Thick smoke and flames could be seen coming from a large house as firefighters battled a blaze in the Philadelphia suburbs Friday morning. The fire broke out around 10 a.m. inside a multi-story house off a cul-de-sac along Edgehill Lane near Hollow Road in Upper Providence Township, Pennsylvania. Firefighters poured...
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
southarkansassun.com

Pennsylvania First Responders To Receive $250 Tax Credits In February

Emergency first responders from Pennsylvania will be receiving $250 in tax credits in February. The tax credits are a way to acknowledge first responders for their help in the community. On January 18, commissioners have approved tax credits for emergency first responders in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The tax credits worth...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Good Morning PA - Carve 4 Cancer

The 11th annual Carve 4 Cancer Winter Festival is set for February 4th at Montage Mountain. Enjoy Ski and Snowboard events, live music, raffles, giveaways and more. Proceeds benefit blood cancer patients in Pennsylvania. Check out Carve4Cancer.com for more information.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of trying to assault Walmart employee

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say stole over $1,000 from a Walmart in Monroe County and nearly assaulted an employee during the process. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart in Mount Pocono for retail theft. Officers […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

The Flood of '96 — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A big snowstorm followed by a January thaw 27 years ago led to the flood of 1996. Mike Stevens remembered the damage ten years later in 2006, and we do the same in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. Check out stories from WNEP's Video...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Teen charged with pistol-whipping man during home invasion in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a 16-year-old boy, as an adult, for his role in an armed home invasion in Wilkes-Barre, where a man was pistol-whipped Saturday. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a reported home invasion in the 100 block of Poplar Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history

(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police

A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Where will it snow this weekend? Check our snowfall projections map.

A wintry mix on Sunday could leave some accumulating snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley for the first time since December. As of Friday, the National Weather Service anticipated measurable snow in the Poconos and possibly into the Lehigh Valley’s higher northern elevations, with little chance of accumulation in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area where a few flakes may mix in before turning over to all rain. Meanwhile, AccuWeather put the Lehigh Valley on the very edge of its snowfall forecast, calling for 1 to 3 inches to the north.
ALLENTOWN, PA

