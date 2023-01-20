Read full article on original website
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Evensong to be Presented in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Workshop Explains Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Job Skills Training Program for Women Launches in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s is the PA network with the most hospitals recognized for excellence in patient safety
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) recognized 21 Pennsylvania hospitals for their stellar performance ensuring patients’ safety. Nearly half of the honorees for HAP’s Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition program are St. Luke’s hospitals. The eight St. Luke’s hospitals honored by HAP are:. St....
NBC Philadelphia
Smoke, Flames Seen Coming From Suburban House
Thick smoke and flames could be seen coming from a large house as firefighters battled a blaze in the Philadelphia suburbs Friday morning. The fire broke out around 10 a.m. inside a multi-story house off a cul-de-sac along Edgehill Lane near Hollow Road in Upper Providence Township, Pennsylvania. Firefighters poured...
southarkansassun.com
Pennsylvania First Responders To Receive $250 Tax Credits In February
Emergency first responders from Pennsylvania will be receiving $250 in tax credits in February. The tax credits are a way to acknowledge first responders for their help in the community. On January 18, commissioners have approved tax credits for emergency first responders in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The tax credits worth...
WNEP-TV 16
Good Morning PA - Carve 4 Cancer
The 11th annual Carve 4 Cancer Winter Festival is set for February 4th at Montage Mountain. Enjoy Ski and Snowboard events, live music, raffles, giveaways and more. Proceeds benefit blood cancer patients in Pennsylvania. Check out Carve4Cancer.com for more information.
Woman accused of trying to assault Walmart employee
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say stole over $1,000 from a Walmart in Monroe County and nearly assaulted an employee during the process. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart in Mount Pocono for retail theft. Officers […]
WNEP-TV 16
The Flood of '96 — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A big snowstorm followed by a January thaw 27 years ago led to the flood of 1996. Mike Stevens remembered the damage ten years later in 2006, and we do the same in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. Check out stories from WNEP's Video...
Teen charged with pistol-whipping man during home invasion in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a 16-year-old boy, as an adult, for his role in an armed home invasion in Wilkes-Barre, where a man was pistol-whipped Saturday. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a reported home invasion in the 100 block of Poplar Street. […]
abc27.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Lehigh Valley weather: 3-4 inches of snow forecast for tricky Wednesday winter storm
The Lehigh Valley on Wednesday could see the most snow of the 2022-23 winter so far. Admittedly, that’s not a high bar to clear. The season has officially totaled just 1.4 inches to date — with nearly all of it on one December day. For Wednesday, the National...
Penn
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Pennsylvania using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey is full of many seasons that are not just limited to the weather. Yes, there are many we share with the entire country, but some are more unique to The Garden State. Some of the more common seasons have to do with the holidays. Aside from the most...
3 from Pa. charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta for ‘Cop City’ training center protest
Three people from Pennsylvania were among the several charged with domestic terrorism during one of a series of protests at the proposed site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Spencer Bernard Liberto, 29, Matthew Ernest Macar, 30, and Sarah Wasilewski, 35, all of the...
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in
Jason Nadzam stood recently in a cavernous workshop at Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills complex near the Pittsburgh International Airport. A group of 12 students gathered around him for a morning of training in HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He stood next to a...
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
thevalleyledger.com
Schlossberg seeks to ensure pet insurance doesn’t bite consumers
HARRISBURG, Jan. 20 – For many Pennsylvanians, pets are chosen family who deserve all the love, affection and care their human family receive. As a proud parent — to two humans and two dogs — state Rep. Mike Schlossberg takes that seriously. “Lexi and Chrissy are as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds
The report cites numerous UPMC employees who told of staffing shortages that affected their jobs and their patients. The post UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Lehigh Valley weather: Where will it snow this weekend? Check our snowfall projections map.
A wintry mix on Sunday could leave some accumulating snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley for the first time since December. As of Friday, the National Weather Service anticipated measurable snow in the Poconos and possibly into the Lehigh Valley’s higher northern elevations, with little chance of accumulation in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area where a few flakes may mix in before turning over to all rain. Meanwhile, AccuWeather put the Lehigh Valley on the very edge of its snowfall forecast, calling for 1 to 3 inches to the north.
1 PA county remains at high COVID community level as new cases and deaths slow
Centre County has returned to the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level, under the Jan. 19 update. See the latest map.
