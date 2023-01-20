ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

FBI Finds More Classified Documents in 13-Hour Search of Biden Home

FBI agents found more classified documents at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, during a consensual search lasting nearly 13 hours. Other classified documents were found there earlier this month, and in November at a Washington think tank where Biden kept a private office before becoming president. Attorney General...
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Los Angeles

Legislators Call Biden's Treatment of Classified Documents ‘Irresponsible'

After the FBI found more classified documents at the home of President Joe Biden Friday, legislators said Sunday that Biden's actions were "unbelievable" and "irresponsible." Most Americans think both Biden and former President Donald Trump have handled classified material inappropriately, according to a poll released Sunday by ABC News. AG...
WILMINGTON, DE

