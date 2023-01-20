ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FBI Finds More Classified Documents in 13-Hour Search of Biden Home

FBI agents found more classified documents at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, during a consensual search lasting nearly 13 hours. Other classified documents were found there earlier this month, and in November at a Washington think tank where Biden kept a private office before becoming president. Attorney General...
GOP Rep. George Santos Should Resign From Congress, New York State Voters Say in New Poll

Republican Rep. George Santos should resign from Congress, a majority of voters from his own state of New York said in a new poll. Respondents also hold a strongly unfavorable opinion of the freshman lawmaker, who has admitted to lying about his background and faces multiple investigations. Santos has vowed...
Retired FBI Counterintelligence Official Arrested For Alleged Money Laundering and Work With Russian Oligarch

A retired top official in the FBI's New York office was arrested over the weekend on charges related to money laundering and violating sanctions on Russia, three senior law enforcement officials said Monday. Charles McGonigal, a 54-year-old who ran counterintelligence out of the agency's field office in Manhattan, was apprehended...
Legislators Call Biden's Treatment of Classified Documents ‘Irresponsible'

After the FBI found more classified documents at the home of President Joe Biden Friday, legislators said Sunday that Biden's actions were "unbelievable" and "irresponsible." Most Americans think both Biden and former President Donald Trump have handled classified material inappropriately, according to a poll released Sunday by ABC News. AG...
