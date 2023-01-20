Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Jason Momoa Appears Set to Remain in DCU After 'Great News' From WB
After months of uncertainty, it seems that Jason Momoa might be staying in place in the DCEU under new heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. In a recent video posted to his Instagram, the actor was in lively spirits after a meeting with Warner Bros. and DC executives, promising that he had "some really good news" to share soon. He then continued to profusely thank Gunn and Safran as well as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav for whatever transpired.
ComicBook
Creed III: Jonathan Majors Says Michael B. Jordan Hit Him for Real "A Few Times"
LJonathan Majors has been having quite the renaissance over the past few years. The actor first rose to fame with The Last Black Man in San Francisco and has made a name for himself ever since. Majors has already been cast in major roles in two major franchises, with Marvel Studios casting him as the villain of The Multiverse Saga and Michael B. Jordan casting the actor as the antagonist in Creed 3. So it's safe to say that Majors is booked and busy. Creed 3 looks great from every thing we've seen so far, and the actor looks like he'll be the franchise's best antagonist yet. Majors has been promoting his latest project, Magazine Dreams at Sundance, and the actor has been chatting it up with the press. In a new interview with Deadline, Majors revealed a bunch of things about his upcoming projects including Jordan hitting him for real a few times.
Inside the Magic
Marvel Director Bashes Tom Cruise, Never Considered Actor For MCU Role
Tom Cruise might have a huge fanbase, but James Gunn had no interest in listening to fans when it comes to choosing the right actor for a certain role. For Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), reports made fans believe that Tom Cruise would finally play Iron Man. Before Robert Downey Jr. landed the role, Tom Cruise almost had the role, and now the actor hasn’t been in a single MCU movie.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Henry Cavill’s ‘Star Wars’ friendship sends the rumor mill into overdrive and Hugh Jackman continues to troll Ryan Reynolds over ‘Deadpool 3’ title
After giving up the mantle of the Witcher and saying goodbye to the Man of Steel, Henry Cavill embarked on another ambitious journey in the form of Warhammer 40K, but even that expansive franchise shouldn’t be enough to completely fill up the actor’s schedule. As such, you can probably imagine how the internet reacted when they realized the man has recently met up with Rogue One writer Gary Whitta.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
Cloverfield 4: What We Know About The Upcoming Movie
Years of teasing and development have led to Cloverfield 4, and here's all the information we have on the sci-fi sequel.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Is the Third James Cameron Movie to Gross $2 Billion
Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has topped $2 billion at the global box office. This is the third James Cameron movie to hit this benchmark: "Titanic," "Avatar" and "The Way of Water." Only three other movies have eclipsed $2 billion: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Avengers: Infinity War" and...
Rami Malek in Talks to Play Buster Keaton in Matt Reeves-Produced Series Developing at Warner Bros. Television
Warner Bros. Television is in talks to develop a limited series based on the life of silent film star Buster Keaton. The project would star Rami Malek as Keaton. “The Batman” director Matt Reeves would direct the limited series and produce via his 6th and Idaho Productions banner, which is under an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV. Malek and David Weddle also produce, with Ted Cohen in talks to serve as executive producer and writer. James Curtis’ 2022 biography “Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life” may serve as source material for the series, as the studio is negotiating the rights for...
theplaylist.net
‘Gambit’: Channing Tatum Admits It’s Time To “Spiritually, Emotionally, Kind Of Mentally” Let Go Of His ‘X-Men’ Spinoff Film
There have been a number of big franchise films over the years, that have had a ton of stops and stars but would eventually get made and become really successful. Most recently, it happened with “Uncharted,” which went through a number of directors and years of delays before becoming a hit in 2022. And the best example is “Deadpool,” which was all but dead at Fox before finally getting made after test footage leaked and eventually would go on to be one of the biggest superhero franchises currently running. For years, people thought Channing Tatum’s passion project, the “X-Men” spinoff film, “Gambit,” would be one of those stories. Alas, that doesn’t appear to be the case, and the actor is finally coming to terms with it.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCU diehards certain James Gunn will cast Chris Pratt as one of two characters
Soon, James Gunn will see his time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to an end and he will he mainlining DC Studios as its new co-CEO. The filmmaker is likely to bring his friends from the 616 over, though, and now franchise fans are worried the one people love to hate will end up being cast as one of two lesser-known, but still beloved heroic characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success
James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
Brendan Fraser Actually Didn't Speak To The Rock At All On The Mummy Returns Set But Got Really Good At Another Acting Task
Brendan Fraser reveals he didn't actually work with The Rock in The Mummy Returns, but the process did help the actor in a different way.
wegotthiscovered.com
A blockbuster sci-fi sequel that isn’t ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ scored the biggest box office haul of the weekend
James Cameron has done it again, with Avatar: The Way of Water becoming only the sixth film in history to reach $2 billion at the box office, making the director the only filmmaker to have three features cross that mythical barrier. And yet, it wasn’t even the biggest box office success story of the weekend, with The Wandering Earth II coming roaring out of the gate in China.
Collider
Alex Wolff Boards the Cast of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
Another film is set to come out in the A Quiet Place franchise, and another actor has been added to the steadily expanding universe. Alex Wolff joins Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong'o in A Quiet Place: Day One. Wolff is an already-familiar face in the horror genre. He...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Tron’ fans feel betrayed after threequel casts Jared Leto as lead
Following just over a decade of demanding Tron 3, fans have won — but at what cost — as Jared Leto is set to star and lead the threequel. Tron is a special and unique franchise, almost completely un-Disney-like in many aspects. Technological pioneer and visually stunning, the series has led to two cult classics but no financial hits. The trailblazer status of the original in particular has allowed it to remain in mostly positive light.
Netflix movie boss says Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is two parts because of its scale
Zack Snyder's new Netflix film is coming in two parts
Comments / 0