WCVB
Some Massachusetts lawmakers look to rescind approved electricity price hikes
BOSTON — If you've noticed a big jump in your electric bill this winter, you're not the only one. Now, some Massachusetts lawmakers want to try to roll back the rate hikes recently granted to the utilities. Last fall, Massachusetts regulators agreed to let Eversource raise electric rates by...
WCVB
Rain switches to snow: Here's how much has fallen
BOSTON — A winter storm that brought heavy rain and sleet for much of Massachusetts, has now swapped over to snow, and is expected to deliver several inches of snow to some parts of New England. Here are the latest snowfall reports from the National Weather Service as of...
WCVB
High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales
WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
WCVB
Former Massachusetts Senate President Thomas Birmingham dies at 73
BOSTON — Thomas Birmingham, a former president of the Massachusetts Senate who was known as a champion for education, has died at the age of 73 years old. Birmingham, a Democrat, served as state Senate president from 1996 to 2002. He was also a candidate for governor during his final year in office.
WCVB
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — One person died Sunday night in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts. A Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on the highway just before 9 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median barrier separating the eastbound and westbound sides, Massachusetts State Police said.
WCVB
Midweek storm to bring more snow, rain, wind to Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — After a mild and relatively calm start to winter, Massachusetts is in the middle of an active weather pattern, bringing a mix of wintry precipitation, including rain, sleet and snow, to the region. The next storm system will approach Massachusetts and New England from the Southwest...
WCVB
Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter charged in police assault
BOSTON — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned...
WCVB
Search for missing central Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee continues
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have resumed their search for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen 11 days ago leaving her Brookfield home. State police tweeted shortly after 11:40 a.m. Saturday that they were searching a large wooded area near Tee's home and along Route 9 and Route 148.
WCVB
Opening date for New Hampshire's Ice Castles revealed after weather delay
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A popular winter attraction in New England that typically draws more than 100,000 people each season is set to open this week. The Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, will officially open on Friday. Along with a frozen fortress, the Ice Castles attraction also features...
WCVB
Vehicle rolls off car carrier, falls onto Interstate 89 after crash during snowstorm
WARNER, N.H. — A truck driver suffered what police say are minor injuries after the car carrier he was driving veered off the side of a New England interstate Monday morning. New Hampshire State Police responded to the crash scene on Interstate 89 southbound just before the Warner exit...
WCVB
'This turkey has literally taken over our life': Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Minnesota
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — "This turkey has literally taken over our life," Coon Rapids resident Rachael Gross said. Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who seems to have taken a liking to her property. "This turkey attacks me...
