Massachusetts State

WCVB

Rain switches to snow: Here's how much has fallen

BOSTON — A winter storm that brought heavy rain and sleet for much of Massachusetts, has now swapped over to snow, and is expected to deliver several inches of snow to some parts of New England. Here are the latest snowfall reports from the National Weather Service as of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

1 dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. — One person died Sunday night in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts. A Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on the highway just before 9 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median barrier separating the eastbound and westbound sides, Massachusetts State Police said.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Midweek storm to bring more snow, rain, wind to Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — After a mild and relatively calm start to winter, Massachusetts is in the middle of an active weather pattern, bringing a mix of wintry precipitation, including rain, sleet and snow, to the region. The next storm system will approach Massachusetts and New England from the Southwest...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter charged in police assault

BOSTON — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Search for missing central Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee continues

BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have resumed their search for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen 11 days ago leaving her Brookfield home. State police tweeted shortly after 11:40 a.m. Saturday that they were searching a large wooded area near Tee's home and along Route 9 and Route 148.
BROOKFIELD, MA

