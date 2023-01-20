Hallettsville Police Department: 17-year-old arrested following high-speed chase

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – Hallettsville Police Department officers arrested a 17-year-old following a high-speed chase.

At approximately 1:26 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Hallettsville Police Department received information that the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a white 2011 Escalade, heading into the Hallettsville city limits.

Hallettsville police took over the pursuit of the vehicle that was travelling at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour into oncoming traffic. The vehicle came through Colorado County, transferring over the pursuit to the Colorado County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Transportation, the Texas Game Warden and Eagle Lake Police Department.

The vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed through Eagle Lake, eventually wrecking into a barn in the 2000 block of FM 3013. After further investigation, authorities determined the driver was 17 years old and from Rosharon, Texas.

Hallettsville police arrested the teenager for Evading with a Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The Hallettsville Police Department provided the above information and photos.

