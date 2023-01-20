ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Your turn: Oh, Mercy. It's time to put the community first

By Steve Fink
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
I live near the new Mercyhealth’s hospital on Riverside.

It was interesting over the last couple of years to observe the new building being constructed.

The first time I saw the front of the building was when I went to Costco’s opening. I read the large letters on the facade of the building — “Javon Bea”.

My daughter, who works in health care, was with me. I asked her who was Javon Bea? Was it a famous local doctor?

No, she said. It was the CEO of Mercyhealth.

What? The hospital was named after an administrator?

There was a big problem in the construction of this hospital. Figuratively, as each brick was mortared in the new building, a brick was removed from the Rockton Avenue facility.

I recently had to go inside the lobby of the Riverside facility. There was a bronze bust sitting on a pedestal. I first thought it was Hippocrates, an ancient Greek doctor who wrote the Hippocratic Oath.

As I got closer, I noticed it was a statue of Javon Bea.

What? This guy must have a greater ego than our former president.

The Rockford Register Star has been doing a good job on keeping us updated on what Mercyhealth has been doing. RRS published an article about community health care on Thanksgiving Day, November 24.

RRS reported on the survey Leapfrog Group conducted. Out of the four area hospitals, Javon Bea’s hospital scored on the bottom with a “D." Is that surprising?

According to the article, Javon Bea’s organization did not submit to Leapfrog’s report. That action is typical of Mercy’s participation in our community.

I found out through a RRS article published March 4, 2018, that our state senator, Dave Syverson, is on the Mercyhealth board. It must be pretty handy to have an Illinois senator on the board.

Mercyhealth’s actions have not been favorable to our community. Their “D” score is a little taste of it.

First, they reduced emergency services at their Rockton Avenue facility. Then, they ended inpatient services and terminated surgical procedures at Rockton Avenue. Javon Bea, as an administrator, was more concerned over money than overall community health care.

Mercyhealth could have done like SwedishAmerican Hospital did and procured land adjacent to their hospital to provide growth and improve services.

I’m sure Swede’s local growth did not hamper profits. Mercyhealth looked at the lower income on their territory on the west side of the river, and put their investment where they thought the money was on the east side.

The old Rockford Memorial was charted to serve the west side and faithfully stood by their commitment to the west side for many years.

Mercyhealth needs to stop naming buildings and buying statues.

Bring in a lift on Riverside and tear down the facade letters. Better yet, take down Javon Bea.

To complete the job, we as citizens need to vote Dave Syverson out of office the next time he runs.

Steve Fink is a Loves Park resident.

Comments / 3

SEPR
3d ago

Your detailed and thoughtful comments are right on the mark. I have had to rush my husband to Mercy two times. We live about 5 minutes in the country from the Rockton campus. The first emergency started at the Boylan Tennis facility. He got excellent treatment there which required an overnight stay right there. A few weeks ago, he had problems breathing. I still took him to the VERY LIMITED ER at Rockton because I knew that at least someone would know CPR & have a AED there. The one working nurse came to him after a 5 minute wait which could have been fatal. She did basic tests & told me to go to a full ER. I drove him myself, scared and worried. Again, he got good care once we were there. But time matters. People from Durand, Pecatonica, Winnebago, farms & outlying homes, shooting victims or heart attacks or any emergency in which time matters are left without adequate, timely care. The loss of a full ER on the West side hurts our safety, our property values, and insults us. Shameful

Reply
6
Trish Weyl Fowler
3d ago

It is just very sad how Mercy Health Care has treated Rockford west side patients. The in patient beds closed at the Rockton St hospital is very need in Rockford now . The 3 Hospitals are at full capacity n extremely long waits in the ER’s

Reply
5
 

