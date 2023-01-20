Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in North Coast SLO County the week of Jan. 15
The median price per square foot for a home in North Coast SLO County in the last two weeks was $523. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is San Luis Obispo, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $649. The best...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara Introduces New ‘805’ Promotion for the Community
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jan. 19, 2023 – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara–the premier oceanfront resort along the Gaviota Coast–celebrates its neighbors with the new 805 promotion. All 805 area code residents are eligible to receive rare discounted experiences–priced at $80.50–in The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa, both Angel Oak and San Setto restaurants, and the new Bacara Wine Tasting Room. All offers below are subject to availability, require proof of residence, and expire March 31, 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in South SLO County the week of Jan. 15
A house in Pismo Beach that sold for $4.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the last week. In total, 16 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $534.
Santa Maria's Preisker Park to be closed for maintenance
Santa Maria's Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way, will be closed to the public for road maintenance beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top five most expensive homes sold in Santa Barbara the week of Jan. 8
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $5.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $2.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,322.
Noozhawk
Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez
The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
How has Morro Rock changed over time? SLO County landmark once lost 5,000 tons
At one point, three chunks “about the size of large rooms” tumbled from the volcanic plug, the Telegram-Tribune reported.
Following large weekend effort, search for Kyle Doan put on pause
A large search effort took place over the weekend to find Kyle Doan, who was washed away in floodwaters two weeks ago near San Miguel.
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
syvnews.com
Third generation in Fess Parker family joins Los Olivos winery in expanded role
Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager. Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
kprl.com
Arroyo Grande Declares Local Emergency 01.23.2023
The city of Arroyo Grande declares a local emergency from the recent storm, which flooded parts of San Luis Obispo county. The winter storms dropped seven inches of rain in parts of Arroyo Grande between the 8th and 10th of January. Arroyo Grande’s local declaration coming after governor Gavin Newsom...
Elephant seal pups swept away in storms. What does that mean for SLO County rookery?
Scores of baby elephant seals were washed away as waves inundated beaches north of San Simeon.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo County sees significant improvement in drought
For more than 20 days, a series of storms unleashed torrential rains on San Luis Obispo County. These storms significantly improved SLO County’s drought status. Before the series of 12 storms, SLO County was in moderate to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Despite the heavy rains,...
Santa Barbara Independent
No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta
“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
Santa Maria, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The San Luis Obispo High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on January 23, 2023, 16:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night?’
It may not be quite on par with the imperial Census that drove Mary and Joseph from their home in Nazareth to the town of Bethlehem, but for Santa Barbara County, the Point-in-Time homeless count that takes place this coming Wednesday, January 25, may be the next best thing. That’s when about 300 volunteers will fan out throughout every census tract in the county in search of homeless people to enumerate so that Santa Barbara County can continue to qualify for state and federal funds needed to shelter the unhoused. Mary and Joseph were famously forced to seek shelter in a manger, and when baby Jesus was born, he would have qualified as homeless by modern standards.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara DA Charges Four in Murder of Innocent Bystander Near Stearns Wharf
In his first major act as the new Santa Barbara District Attorney, John Savrnoch announced murder charges on four men arrested last week in connection with the murder of an innocent bystander near Stearns Wharf on December 9, 2022. According to the charging documents, the four men — 22-year-old Jiram...
What should happen to Morro Bay Power Plant site? Here’s your chance to weigh in
The city of Morro Bay is running a new survey to gather community input on the 95-acre property.
Four men charged for Dec. 9 Stearns Wharf shooting
Four defendants were arraigned at the Santa Barbara Superior Court Monday morning for the shooting and murder of Robert Gutierrez at Stearns Wharf on Dec. 9, 2022. The post Four men charged for Dec. 9 Stearns Wharf shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0