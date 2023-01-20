ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Santa Barbara Independent

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara Introduces New ‘805’ Promotion for the Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jan. 19, 2023 – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara–the premier oceanfront resort along the Gaviota Coast–celebrates its neighbors with the new 805 promotion. All 805 area code residents are eligible to receive rare discounted experiences–priced at $80.50–in The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa, both Angel Oak and San Setto restaurants, and the new Bacara Wine Tasting Room. All offers below are subject to availability, require proof of residence, and expire March 31, 2023.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in South SLO County the week of Jan. 15

A house in Pismo Beach that sold for $4.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the last week. In total, 16 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $534.
PISMO BEACH, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top five most expensive homes sold in Santa Barbara the week of Jan. 8

A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $5.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $2.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,322.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez

The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Third generation in Fess Parker family joins Los Olivos winery in expanded role

Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager. Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
kprl.com

Arroyo Grande Declares Local Emergency 01.23.2023

The city of Arroyo Grande declares a local emergency from the recent storm, which flooded parts of San Luis Obispo county. The winter storms dropped seven inches of rain in parts of Arroyo Grande between the 8th and 10th of January. Arroyo Grande’s local declaration coming after governor Gavin Newsom...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta

“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
GOLETA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Santa Maria, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night?’

It may not be quite on par with the imperial Census that drove Mary and Joseph from their home in Nazareth to the town of Bethlehem, but for Santa Barbara County, the Point-in-Time homeless count that takes place this coming Wednesday, January 25, may be the next best thing. That’s when about 300 volunteers will fan out throughout every census tract in the county in search of homeless people to enumerate so that Santa Barbara County can continue to qualify for state and federal funds needed to shelter the unhoused. Mary and Joseph were famously forced to seek shelter in a manger, and when baby Jesus was born, he would have qualified as homeless by modern standards.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

