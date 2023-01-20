ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre St.Patricks Day Parade

By Jalen Rhodes
WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — The 43rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is coming to Wilkes-Barre.

According to a release, on Sunday, March 12, 2023, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 2:00 P.M. at the interactions on South and South Main Streets, and those who are in the parade will line up at 1:00 P.M.

City of Scranton issuing ‘Code Blue’ for two days

The release states, organizations in the community are welcome to partake in the parade for free and you must register by Monday, March 6 . Those who are interested in paper applications can contact Wilkes Barre City special events.

Parade sponsors are also welcome, applications are online and are due Monday, February 27 and if you would like to sponsor one of the giant balloons you are to contact Special Events Coordinator Mike Slusser at 570-208-4149, continued in the release.

There will also be a St. Patricks Day Parade in Pittston on March 4 and one in Scranton on March 11.

