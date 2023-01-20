ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Voice of OC

A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need

Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
SANTA ANA, CA
Black Voice News

Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term

Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
SANTA MONICA, CA
dailytitan.com

Small businesses bring Disney magic to Fullerton outdoor market

This month’s ToonTown Market in Fullerton brought fairytale fashion and magical meals from over 50 Disney-inspired vendors and activities. The month’s honey-sweet theme, decided via an Instagram poll, was Winnie the Pooh. Wednesday, January 18, was National Winnie the Pooh Day. The market’s 59 vendors were not limited...
FULLERTON, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

300+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Mecca

(CNS) – Nearly 400 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Mecca area lost power Monday, but while electricity was restored for almost half of them, it could take eight to 12 hours to get all of the power turned back on. The utility first announced the outage affecting an...
MECCA, CA
yovenice.com

Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA
countynews.tv

Santa Ana: Fireworks Fly At Massive Lunar New Year Celebration

01.21.2023 | 11:00 PM | SANTA ANA – A Lunar New Year celebration involving a wealth of fireworks and firecrackers lasted for hours blocking traffic and causing at least one person to seek medical treatment, late Saturday night. The celebrations at the Hue Quang Buddhist Temple, located in the...
SANTA ANA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Monday, January 23, 2023 SoCal Weather Briefing

A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Coachella Valley and a High Wind Warning for the Desert Hot Springs area. Here’s a look at the current wind gusts as of 10:15 this morning. These weather wind advisories expire at 4p this afternoon.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

