Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need
Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
theregistrysocal.com
Discovery Land Co. Acquires 96.84-Acre Development Site in Coachella Valley for $15MM
The sale of a large portion of land in the Inland Empire could point to new development in the region. According to public records, an entity linked to Discovery Land Co. purchased nearly 100 acres of land in the Coachella Valley for $15 million. The seller in the transaction was Crownhill Ranches Inc., an entity affiliated with John P. Powell.
‘Restaurant Row’: Belmont Shore embraces new post-pandemic identity
Second Street is entering a new era, especially for dining. From South of Nick's to Dave’s Hot Chicken, several eateries will join a handful of other newly opened establishments in 2023. The post ‘Restaurant Row’: Belmont Shore embraces new post-pandemic identity appeared first on Long Beach Post.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Governor Newsom Reacts to Monterey Park Mass Shooting, Local Lunar New Year Security
“I was here the whole day,” Governor Gavin Newsom shared. “I can’t do those again. I can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again. I mean, it’s insane.”. Another mass shooting, this time in Southern California. The 5th mass shooting in the nation...
Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term
Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
Santa Monica Mirror
Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
dailytitan.com
Small businesses bring Disney magic to Fullerton outdoor market
This month’s ToonTown Market in Fullerton brought fairytale fashion and magical meals from over 50 Disney-inspired vendors and activities. The month’s honey-sweet theme, decided via an Instagram poll, was Winnie the Pooh. Wednesday, January 18, was National Winnie the Pooh Day. The market’s 59 vendors were not limited...
Woman dies near Garden Grove storm drain
A woman died on a storm drain at Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove, authorities said today. The Orange County Fire Authority reported at 9:47 a.m. that firefighters were called to the park at Haster Street and Lampson Avenue.
Fresh Off the Boat Fish Grill Heading to Santa Ana
This will be the third location for Haralambous and Ghazi
goldrushcam.com
Orange County, California Man Pleads Guilty to Using Stolen Identities to Apply for More Than $1 Million in COVID Jobless Benefits
January 23, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – An Orange County man pleaded guilty today to fraudulently applying for more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic unemployment insurance. (UI) benefits – and receiving more than $400,000 of the same – by using the stolen identities of two dozen victims....
Bakersfield Channel
Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaims Lunar New Year as state holiday in honor of Monterey Park shooting victims
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring the Lunar New Year a state holiday in honor of the Monterey Park shooting victims. He released a statement that read in part "California stands with our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities reeling from the tragedy...
nbcpalmsprings.com
300+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Mecca
(CNS) – Nearly 400 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Mecca area lost power Monday, but while electricity was restored for almost half of them, it could take eight to 12 hours to get all of the power turned back on. The utility first announced the outage affecting an...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fundraising Memorial Concert to Be Held in Palm Desert for Les Michaels
(CNS) – A fundraising memorial concert will be held Saturday in Palm Desert for cabaret producer and singer Les Michaels — who died of a heart attack last year — in an effort to get him a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. The concert...
yovenice.com
fox4beaumont.com
California city nixes 100% renewable energy plan, projected to save $200k annually
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A city council in California is shifting away from a 100% renewable energy plan, a move that could save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars every year. On Jan. 17, the Huntington Beach City Council voted to change the city's plan with the Orange...
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Fireworks Fly At Massive Lunar New Year Celebration
01.21.2023 | 11:00 PM | SANTA ANA – A Lunar New Year celebration involving a wealth of fireworks and firecrackers lasted for hours blocking traffic and causing at least one person to seek medical treatment, late Saturday night. The celebrations at the Hue Quang Buddhist Temple, located in the...
Board and Brew to Open Franchise in Westlake Village
The specialty sandwich & craft-beer joint is gearing up to open yet another location
Family suspects foul play in death of Orange County public defender who fell from Baja hotel balcony
Elliot Blair, an Orange County public defender died early on Saturday after falling from a hotel balcony near Rosarito, Baja California, a beach town about 30 miles south of the border.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Monday, January 23, 2023 SoCal Weather Briefing
A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Coachella Valley and a High Wind Warning for the Desert Hot Springs area. Here’s a look at the current wind gusts as of 10:15 this morning. These weather wind advisories expire at 4p this afternoon.
newportbeachindy.com
Orange County Philanthropists Honored at 37th Annual National Philanthropy Day Orange County
In 1986, Newport Beach businessman and philanthropist Doug Freeman lobbied the U.S. Congress and convinced President Ronald Reagan to establish National Philanthropy Day to thank those in the community who are the “ultimate givers.”. Now, every year more than 130 Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) chapters throughout the U.S.,...
