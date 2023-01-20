Read full article on original website
Related
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Kellyanne Conway Claims Donald Trump Fears Only One Person
During the January 6 committee's final summer hearing, the group sought to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump played a key role in the deadly events of that day and, moreover, that he sat by and watched as the violence escalated, per Axios. Following testimony from high-ranking White House officials and submissions from his own Twitter feed, the committee showcased how Trump refused to take any action on the day, and even encouraged his supporters.
Jared Kushner got into 'knock-down, drag-out screaming matches' with Trump over 2020 election, new book claims
In, "The Fight of HIs Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House," New York Times bestselling author Chris Whipple recounts how Jared Kushner confronted his father-in-law Donald Trump over Trump's claims about the 2020 election.
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Declares Donald Trump Is A 'Proven Loser' Who Won't 'Get The Nomination'
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is making it clear how he feels about former President Donald Trump. "Couple things: He's fading fast. He's a proven loser," the 52-year-old told Jake Tapper in an interview. "He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that and I think we're moving past Trump. I really think that's the case."Ryan also believes the 76-year-old won't be on the ballot for the 2024 election. "I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly," he stated....
Kellyanne Conway Gives Trump the Harsh Reality About 2024 Race
Conway wrote that Donald Trump's 2024 campaign should not be shrugged off, but his path to the presidency still may not be "smooth and secure."
msn.com
Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech
Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp says Trump 'didn't do a good enough job' of making the case for a second term in 2020
"President Trump and his reelection didn't do a good enough job of telling people what he had done and what he wanted to do," Kemp told Politico.
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve Party Was a Sad Affair
Gone are the days of high-profile celebrities attending Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. Despite being surrounded by hundreds of guests, the only people of relative note at the annual gala were Trump’s legal advisor Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric. Two of Trump's other children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.—once staples of his circle—were nowhere to be seen. Despite a tepid response to his presidential campaign announcement, Trump was filled with typically vague remarks about his 2024 run, repeating old ramblings about “strong borders” and “fantastic” poll numbers to the crowd over a champagne toast.
If Donald Trump Gets Reelected, What 'Will Soon Happen Again'?
Trump has previously pledged to crush the "left-wing censorship regime" and "destroy" drug cartels if elected in 2024.
Donald Trump, As President, Wanted To Nuke North Korea And Blame It On Another Country: Report
Former President Donald Trump, during his tenure in the White House, reportedly wanted to strike Kim Jong Un's North Korea. What Happened: Trump floated the idea of striking Kim's isolated nation with a nuclear weapon and blaming the attack on another country, according to excerpts of New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt's book "Donald Trump v. the United States" shared by NBC News.
MSNBC
'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call
As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
The Man Who Worshiped and Prayed Daily to Donald Trump
The Indian "devotee" of the former US President was more committed than any American Donald Trump follower. Bussa Krishna treated Trump as if he were a god. He built an altar in his house and worshiped a life-size statue of the president every day.
Mike Pompeo says Trump had a 'nutty' plan for him to serve as both secretary of defense and secretary of state simultaneously: book
Trump told Mark Meadows that he wanted his secretary of state to "take on leading the department of defense as an additional duty," per Mike Pompeo.
Former staffer says Melania Trump was worried about Giuliani seeing her in her bathrobe
According to testimony from her estranged chief of staff earlier this year, former First Lady Melania Trump was worried that Rudy Giuliani would walk in on her while she was only wearing a robe, the New York Post reports. Stephanie Grisham told the Jan. 6 committee that Melania, now 52,...
Russian Analyst: Tucker Carlson Is 'One American' Who Shouldn't Be Killed
During the Russian TV segment, a panelist pushed for "nuclear confrontation" with the U.S. while another said Ukraine is a "prelude" to World War III.
Pastor Says He's Confused Why Evangelicals Are Abandoning Donald Trump
Donald Trump has previously called the lack of support he has gotten from evangelical leaders "disloyalty."
How Joe Biden's First Two Years Compare to Donald Trump's
The Democrat has now been in the White House for 24 months, following on from the turbulent Trump era. Political experts have given Newsweek their verdict.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Washington Examiner
McConnell urges Justice Department to probe Trump and Biden classified document cases equally
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is urging the Justice Department to probe President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump equally in the investigations into their handling of classified documents. The Senate GOP leader also said he agreed with Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint special counsels in...
Comments / 4