Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
California Mass Shooting: Suspect Found Dead In His VanDaily DigestTorrance, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Adam Rafferty performs in Mission Viejo Feb. 11
Don’t miss world-class guitarist and YouTube sensation Adam Rafferty when he takes the Mission Viejo stage on Saturday, February 11. This Lord of the Strings production begins at 7 pm in the City Hall Council Chamber at 200 Civic Center. Hailed from New York City, Rafferty got his start...
RITA RUDNER starring in “STAGED”
“In Show Business, a marriage is a success if it outlasts milk.”. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is thrilled to announce that comedienne Rita Rudner will star in the upcoming World Premiere of a hilarious new comedy, STAGED, written by Martin Bergman & Rita Rudner and directed by Martin Bergman. STAGED begins previews on Wednesday, January 25; will open on Sunday, January 29 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, February 12 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.
9th Annual ‘Cursive is Cool’ Contest Launched for K-6 Students in North America
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation announced that their 2023 “Cursive is Cool”® contest is now open to North American students from Kindergarten to Grade 6. Students are encouraged to enter early. Prizes will be awarded for First Place, Second Place, Third Place based on legibility and neatness. One of each prize per grade will be awarded. There will also be a prize awarded for each grade for the most Creative content and a random drawing will be held at the conclusion of the contest, so every entry has the chance to win a prize!
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases update on railroad stabilization in San Clemente
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement on the Orange County Transportation Authority’s announcement that the railroad tracks in San Clemente impacted by coastal erosion are deemed safe for limited passenger service on weekends following progress on the stabilization project. Metrolink and the Los Angeles – San Diego...
Local politicians release statements on Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park
Assemblyman Tri Ta Provides a Statement on the Monterey Park Tragedy. Assemblyman Tri Ta (Westminster) released the following statement:. “I am heartbroken to learn of this senseless loss of life at what should have been a celebration of Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. I send my most sincere condolences, and am praying for the victims and their families.”
MacArthur Blvd. closures set for Jan. 23 to 25 in Santa Ana
MacArthur Boulevard under the 55 Freeway and the 55 Freeway northbound and southbound loop on-ramps will be closed from Monday, January 23, to Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 9pm to 5am. The off-ramps and the straight on-ramps will remain open. Click here for more info. OCTA crews will demolish the...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 22, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 22, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Homelessness Update, Council Agenda
The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups. Our efforts include periodic educational workshops and seminars for residents to learn more about how we are addressing homelessness through these strategic partnerships. In 2022...
“It was their first time on a boat”
Dana Point Harbor Partners’ Underserved Youth Program Aims to Provide Unforgettable Ocean Experiences and Education to More Than 1,000 Underserved Youths in 2023. The long-awaited $400 million, multiyear revitalization of Dana Point Harbor commenced at The Marina at Dana Point in August 2022. In collaboration with the California Coastal Commission, DPHP will improve public access to the water through both the intricate design of The Marina and the newly developed community outreach programs.
Watch out for nighttime construction on Disneyland Drive January 23 through January 27
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to conduct construction on the following locations and dates:. (between West Ball Road and West South Street) January 23 to January 27. NB I-5 Disneyland Drive on-ramp January 23 to January 27. SB I-5 Disneyland Drive on-ramp January 23 to January 27.
O.C. Treasurer Freidenrich elected President of the CA Treasurer-Tax Collector Association
Santa Ana, Calif. (January 23, 2023) At the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s first meeting of 2023, Treasurer Shari Freidenrich was honored by the Board as the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors (CACTTC) 40th President elected by her peers from the 58 Counties. San Joaquin County President-Elect Treasurer-Tax Collector Phonxay Keokham attended the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s meeting to present the CACTTC gavel alongside outgoing Orange County Chairman Doug Chaffee, who commemorated the presentation with a County Resolution.
Long Beach Police investigating murder at 1500 block of West 31st Street
On Jan. 21, 2023 at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers responded to a park in the 1500 block of West 31st Street regarding a shots call, which resulted in the death of a male victim. Upon arrival, officers located two male adult victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a 17-year-old male...
Long Beach PD arrests suspect in murder of Kacy Lloyd
On Jan. 19, 2023, detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested Lee Edward Mooring Jr., a 37-year-old resident of Long Beach, for the August 21, 2022 murder of Kacy Lloyd, a 48-year-old resident of the City of Los Angeles. Detectives located Mooring in the City of Long Beach...
Santa Ana man indicted for $1.25M COVID-19 fraud
SANTA ANA, California – A federal grand jury today returned an eight-count indictment charging an Orange County man with defrauding California’s unemployment insurance program by using personal information stolen from people with similar names to apply for $1.25 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, of...
Long Beach Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting at Silverado Park
On Jan. 21, 2023 at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers responded to Silverado Park (1500 block of West 31st Street) regarding a shots call. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries, a second male adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 17-year-old male victim in critical condition.
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills remains undefeated with second league victory over Fullerton
Fullerton’s Luis Cervantes and Sunny Hills’ Henry Garcia go head-to-head for the ball Friday. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). After Friday’s 2-1 Freeway League victory over visiting Fullerton, Sunny Hills High School boys soccer Coach Mike Schade took a walk down Memory Lane. “I’m...
‘Petting Zootastic’ Jan. 28
Bring your friends and family to meet a variety of animals on the picturesque Oso Creek Trail on Saturday, January 28 from 11 am to 1 pm during the City’s “Petting Zootastic” event. The event will be held in the Celebration Garden near the Potocki Trailhead bridge...
Elks Lodge #2444 Newest Members
In the last initiation of 2022, The Saddleback Valley-Mission Viejo Elks Lodge #2444 proudly presents its newest members. The Initiation Ceremony is steeped in history as it’s much the same as the Charter Organization has used since 1868. The members-only ritual pays homage to the Elk’s four cardinal principles of Charity, Brotherly Love, Justice and Fidelity.
PHOTOS: Big second half lifts Cypress past Tustin in afternoon Empire League battle
Mickey Kadowaki brings the ball up for Cypress as Tustin’s Eli Nyeazi defends Saturday. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Cypress High School’s boys basketball team overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Tustin 57-52 in a rare Saturday afternoon Empire League game at Tustin that had lots of post-season implications.
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel remains in title hunt with victory over Santa Ana
Santa Ana’s Nicholas Chávez tips the ball away from Calvary Chapel’s Tyler Peterson during a fast break in the second quarter on Friday Night at The Court. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team is trying to win the...
