Brink’s armored truck catches fire on I-79 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Brink’s armored truck caught fire on I-79 in Washington County on Friday.
Washington County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics responded to the scene at 4:07 p.m.
There were no reported injuries.
The fire has been put out.
One of the northbound lanes was closed near milepost 48.0 while crews responded.
Comments