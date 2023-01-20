Brink’s armored truck catches fire on I-79 in Washington County

CONWAY BOROUGH (KDKA) -- A local fire department in Beaver County is going back in time after getting a very special delivery over the weekend.The Conway Volunteer Fire Department has its 1938 Darley Fire Engine returned to its station on Sunday after being without it for more than 50 years.The fire chief tells KDKA that the truck was donated in the 1970's when it was replaced with a newer truck.He says he received a phone call about six months ago, asking if he knew who originally owned the truck.The department that has had the truck is from Satellite Beach, Florida.The chief there said he would donate it back, and Tow-Tegrity from New Brighton generously offered to bring the truck back for free.One of the original drivers of the truck says he's excited to get back behind the wheel.The truck still runs and is in good condition and the fire chief says they plan to use it in parades as a show piece.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO