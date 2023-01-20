ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Brink’s armored truck catches fire on I-79 in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Brink’s armored truck caught fire on I-79 in Washington County on Friday.

Washington County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics responded to the scene at 4:07 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire has been put out.

One of the northbound lanes was closed near milepost 48.0 while crews responded.

