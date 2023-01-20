ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Could OKC’s Capitol Hill become next version of Plaza District?

The Oklahoman’s Steve Lackmeyer fielded reader questions Friday during his weekly OKC Central Live Chat. You can join Steve most Fridays at 10 a.m. to add your comments and questions about downtown development. To be able to ask questions and interact with Steve or special guests, you must have...
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma town grieves 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, many unanswered questions remain

CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the short life of a blue-eyed little girl, residents of this rural town, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, likely got the answer they feared most, when an intensive search for Athena Brownfield led to the discovery of a child’s remains in tangled brush off a desolate road in a neighboring county.
MEET THREAD: No. 5 Utah at No. 1 Oklahoma

It's time for the meet of the week as No. 5 Utah travels to Oklahoma to take on the No. 1 Sooners. Both teams are looking to build on strong scores from week 2. The Sooners have a chance to give them more breathing room as the top team in the country, while Utah is looking to move back into the top four this week, jumping UCLA.
Oklahoma’s new Attorney General will take control of two more cases involving alleged misuse of public funds

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond will take control from Oklahoma County prosecutors and decide whether to file charges once a criminal probe into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen’s state contract, as well as a separate investigation into alleged improprieties at the Commissioners of the Land Office conclude. Drummond’s office...
