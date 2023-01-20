Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced classes have been canceled on Tuesday. The University of Oklahoma in Norman will have online classes and remote work on Tuesday. Oklahoma City...
Oklahoma Daily
OU Board of Regents approves $5.1 million budget to demolish Adams Tower, Stubbeman Village
OU’s Board of Regents approved a $5.1 million budget to demolish Adams Tower and Stubbeman Village and a list of nominees for a search committee for vice president of marketing and communications during its meeting Friday morning. Demolition, set to begin this summer, will make room for OU’s new...
‘We don’t know if he’s going to have a teacher next week’: Edmond elementary school flooded with employee resignations
Sunset Elementary has seen 11 employee resignations since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school and at least four of those were teachers.
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
‘We never applied or received anything,’ Questions remain after state says OKC taco shop claimed over $238,000,000 in tax credits
One small taco shop in Oklahoma City claimed nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in tax credits, according to the state’s online database.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?
Harold Hamm is a businessman and entrepreneur from Oklahoma, known for his success in the oil and gas industry. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Continental Resources, one of the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
blackchronicle.com
Could OKC’s Capitol Hill become next version of Plaza District?
The Oklahoman’s Steve Lackmeyer fielded reader questions Friday during his weekly OKC Central Live Chat. You can join Steve most Fridays at 10 a.m. to add your comments and questions about downtown development. To be able to ask questions and interact with Steve or special guests, you must have...
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: CB Kendel Dolby Says OU's Message is Clear: 'You Gotta Trust'
When coaches and players told him what to look for on his official visit, everything came to fruition as the Sooners harassed and tormented Oklahoma State.
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma
Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
A little too much went wrong and not enough went right for Utah against No. 1-ranked Oklahoma
No. 5 Utah traveled to Oklahoma to take on the top-ranked Sooners and made too many uncharacteristic mistakes in an early season loss.
YAHOO!
Redlining continues in low minority Oklahoma home values. Should the appraisal process be changed?
Kimberly Robbins grew up in northeast Oklahoma City, in a mostly Black community that she loved. But now as an adult and a real estate agent, she's cognizant of how home values in her neighborhood have been held back, failing to appreciate at the same rate of similar properties in different, mostly white parts of the city.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Calvin Prince to Pardon and Parole Board
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Calvin Prince to the state's Pardon and Parole Board on Friday. Prince had been serving on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019. Prince also spent time as an administrator for the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts. He...
YAHOO!
Oklahoma town grieves 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, many unanswered questions remain
CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the short life of a blue-eyed little girl, residents of this rural town, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, likely got the answer they feared most, when an intensive search for Athena Brownfield led to the discovery of a child’s remains in tangled brush off a desolate road in a neighboring county.
blackchronicle.com
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation ‘the future’
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we deal with the useless has been so vital to cultures round the globe all through human historical past. Whether by way of burial or hearth, each household has their very own choice on how to say goodbye to a cherished one. For hundreds...
OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Peyton Bowen Says a Big 12 Championship Can 'Get That Name Back'
The Sooners might not have an immediate and pressing need for safety help, but Bowen has the kind of skills and instincts that may allow him to push for playing time in 2023.
247Sports
MEET THREAD: No. 5 Utah at No. 1 Oklahoma
It's time for the meet of the week as No. 5 Utah travels to Oklahoma to take on the No. 1 Sooners. Both teams are looking to build on strong scores from week 2. The Sooners have a chance to give them more breathing room as the top team in the country, while Utah is looking to move back into the top four this week, jumping UCLA.
KOCO
Another setback occurs in push for new turnpike plan in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Another setback occurred Monday in the push for a new turnpike plan through Cleveland County. This setback looks as though it will take some time to figure out. The issue is with Lake Thunderbird. A turnpike cannot go through the lake but the Oklahoma Turnpike...
readfrontier.org
Oklahoma’s new Attorney General will take control of two more cases involving alleged misuse of public funds
State Attorney General Gentner Drummond will take control from Oklahoma County prosecutors and decide whether to file charges once a criminal probe into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen’s state contract, as well as a separate investigation into alleged improprieties at the Commissioners of the Land Office conclude. Drummond’s office...
Comments / 0