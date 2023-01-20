Read full article on original website
Bill would reverse ballot issue requirements created in 2021 session
A Republican lawmaker and a group of unlikely bedfellows from across the political spectrum are working to repeal language passed last session that erected additional hurdles to getting an issue placed on the ballot, arguing that the law runs afoul of the Montana Constitution. Senate Bill 153, sponsored by Sen....
NBCMontana
Legislative curtain opens on Gianforte’s ‘red-tape relief’ push
HELENA, Mont. — A trio of bills that constitute the most prominent thrust of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s sprawling red-tape relief push drew praise and pushback in their initial hearings before a legislative committee this week. The three bills, heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday and...
NBCMontana
Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star
HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
Being Mallerie Stromswold
Capitolized is a twice-weekly digest that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here. January 20, 2023. Second-term...
newsfromthestates.com
Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates
Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in 1993 and most recently revised last session. Sponsor Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, said wiping out the policy would give Gov. Greg Gianforte a better chance at putting his own energy vision into place. Opponents objected for a variety of reasons, including the wholesale repeal, which will leave the state with a policy at all, and to ceding legislative control of energy policy to the executive branch.
kiowacountypress.net
Montana bill aims to end medical aid-in-dying options
(Big Sky Connection) A bill in the Montana Legislature would roll back access to medical aid-in-dying options at the end of someone's life - access that has been guaranteed in Montana for more than a decade. LC 1043 would prohibit consent as a defense for physicians who assist a person...
etxview.com
Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature
Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair
A select committee passed recommendations for changes to a proposed legislative district map on Friday following a hearing where Republicans grilled redistricting chair Maylinn Smith. Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission Chair Smith fielded questions from legislators on the commission’s process and how it weighed mandatory vs. discretionary criteria for redrawing the map, like compactness (district […] The post Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
rangerreview.com
Red or Green?
Miles City Star | APG Montana With the legalization of recreational marijuana passed in Montana it has left a new divide in the state, one that instead of being red or blue is red or green. Roughly half of Montana counties voted to pass ballot initiative 190 during the 2020...
NBCMontana
Five child welfare bills to watch this legislative session
HELENA, Mont. — Lawmakers, advocates and the state health department are poised to consider dozens of bills during the 68th Legislature to reform parts of the child protection and foster care systems. Stakeholders say the issue will likely be a defining policy priority of the session and an arena well-suited for bipartisan compromise.
Montana proposes restricting Medicaid-funded abortions
Montana’s conservative leaders, stymied by the courts from passing laws that impose significant statewide abortion restrictions, seek to tighten the state’s Medicaid rules to make it more difficult for low-income women to receive abortions. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is proposing to define when...
NBCMontana
Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system
HELENA, Mont. — A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount...
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating
How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
montanarightnow.com
Flags to be flown half-staff in Montana out of respect for Monterey Park shooting victims
HELENA, Mont. - Out of respect of the victims of the Monterey Park, California shooting, Gov. Greg Gianforte is ordering all flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset Thursday, Jan. 26. The proclamation is in in accordance with President Joe Biden's orders, according to a release from the governor's...
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
eagle933.com
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast
Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,200 Child Tax Credit Could Be Given to Parents in Montana
Millions of American families across the country are still expecting a child tax credit this year, lawmakers in Montana propose to send a $1,200 child tax credit to every parent. $1,200 Child Tax Credit. Child Tax Credit has been a big help to millions of American families during the wake...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Montana?
Dennis Washington is a businessman and philanthropist from Montana, known for his success in the mining and construction industries. He is the founder and chairman of Washington Companies, a privately-held conglomerate based in Missoula, Montana.
