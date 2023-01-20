Read full article on original website
Truck crashes into front of Oklahoma City laundromat
It was a chaotic scene at a laundromat in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.
Southbound I-44 Narrowed To Single Lane After Crash In SW OKC
Southbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane after a crash that happened at around 10:15 a.m. Monday near Southwest 44th Street in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semitruck hit a wall on the highway. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said motorists should use extra caution in the...
Three people escape house fire in SW OKC
Three people escaped an overnight house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Firefighters Rescue 2 From Early-Morning House Fire In SW Oklahoma City
Two people were rescued from a house fire that broke out on the southwest side of the city on Monday morning, according to Oklahoma City Firefighters. Fire officials say crews were called to the scene near Southwest 74th Street and South Ross Avenue just after midnight on Monday. Crews say...
Crews begin bridge reconstruction project along I-35
Beginning Monday, officials say drivers can expect lane and ramp closures on I-35 at N. 63rd St., which will also impact I-44.
KOCO
Another setback occurs in push for new turnpike plan in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Another setback occurred Monday in the push for a new turnpike plan through Cleveland County. This setback looks as though it will take some time to figure out. The issue is with Lake Thunderbird. A turnpike cannot go through the lake but the Oklahoma Turnpike...
okcfox.com
Space heater to blame for overnight house fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people escaped a burning home early on Monday. Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire started in a garage of a home near Southwest 104th and May. Fire investigators determined the fire was unintentional with a space heater too close to flammable items. Damage was...
OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a drive-by shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on January 10 in the 7300 block of NW 107th Street. Investigators determined the car seen on this page is the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to...
Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire near homes
Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North Oklahoma City. They said it’s been happening since mid-December.
‘I’m God and that hurts,’ Police body cam video shows suspect kicking, biting, and spiting on officers during arrest
A man is facing several complaints after kicking, biting, and spitting on officers during an arrest.
KOCO
Woman dies in hospital after being struck by car in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in southwest Oklahoma City. Just after 9 p.m., the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being hit by a car near Southwest 18th Street and Westwood Boulevard. She was transported to the hospital, where she died.
Construction project beginning in Edmond, Arcadia
Drivers in Edmond and Arcadia may soon have to find an alternate route due to a construction project.
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KFOR
Winter storm on track for Tuesday
A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
Anadarko man facing charges after assault at hospital, claimed police were devils
An Anadarko man is facing several charges after attacking emergency room health care professionals.
News On 6
Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle
A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma
Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
Significant snow & winter weather targets Oklahoma tomorrow
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Our first chance for significant winter weather in 2023 arrives on Tuesday for most Oklahomans! A large low pressure system is expected to slide out of New Mexico and across the Southern Plains, bringing rain & snow to Oklahoma. This system has prompted the National...
blackchronicle.com
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation ‘the future’
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we deal with the useless has been so vital to cultures round the globe all through human historical past. Whether by way of burial or hearth, each household has their very own choice on how to say goodbye to a cherished one. For hundreds...
