Twins send batting champ Luis Arraez to Marlins for Pablo Lopez, prospects

American League batting champ Luis Arraez is taking his talents to Miami.

The Twins second baseman was traded on Friday to the Marlins in exchange for pitcher Pablo Lopez and two teenage prospects, Jose Salas and Byron Chourio, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed.

Luis Arraez is coming off his first All-Star appearance. Getty Images

Arraez, 25, is coming off his first All-Star appearance and gives the Marlins a much-needed boost on offense. The versatile infielder has a career .314 average across four MLB seasons is also under team control through 2025. He will take over as the team’s second baseman, general manager Kim Ng told reporters , while Jazz Chisholm will move to center field.

Lopez, a 26-year-old right-hander, made 32 starts for Miami last season, with a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 174 strikeouts and 53 walks in 180 innings. He is under team control through the 2024 season and will likely be near the top of the Twins’ rotation next season.

Salas is a 19-year-old shortstop and Chourio a 17-year-old outfielder.

Arraez, meanwhile, slashed .316/.375/.420 with a .795 OPS last season. He had just eight home runs but tallied 31 doubles. He was also the first Twins player since Joe Mauer in 2009 to win the batting title.