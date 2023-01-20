Read full article on original website
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
LR Mills Athlete Jabrae Shaw commits to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas football team continues to snag local stars. On Monday, Little Rock Mills senior athlete Jabrae Shaw announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. Shaw played on both sides of the ball in the 2022 football season for the Comets.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
4 Razorbacks Land on National Preseason Top 100 Lists
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s Chenise Delce, Kristina Foreman, Hannah Gammill and Cylie Halvorson were named to preseason Top 100 lists by D1Softball, Extra Inning Softball and Softball America prior to the 2023 season. Delce, Foreman and Gammill were tabbed to the Top 100 lists from all three...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: Arkansas Hosts LSU; Coaches vs Cancer “Pink Out” Game
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (13-6, 2-5 SEC) vs LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) What: Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week, Arkansas will host a Pink Out game on Tuesday. When: Tuesday – Jan. 24 – 6:00 pm (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Richardson...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas junior guard Devo Davis knows the drill when it comes to Hoop Hogs turning their SEC misfortunes around
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis was forged through the fire of two Razorback resurgences in the past two seasons as he helped dig the team out of early SEC holes on their way to grand finishes. What turned out to be two rags-to-riches...
nwahomepage.com
Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
nwahomepage.com
Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 191: Jordan Walsh
Jordan Walsh is a special kind of player. He honed his skills first on the defensive end just to get a chance to play — and it worked. Walsh developed into a two-way menace, a five-star prospect, and a McDonald’s All-American. And now he has his sights set on taking the Razorbacks to the top. It’s a lofty goal, but it’s one of the reasons Walsh came to Arkansas. Walsh has a future in basketball, and he knows that Arkansas — along with coach Eric Musselman — can help him achieve his personal goals. If Jordan Walsh has his way, he’ll be one of the guys future Razorbacks look to as proof you can accomplish everything you want at Arkansas.
bestofarkansassports.com
A First for Arkansas Baseball Media, A Typo Corrected, Roster Outlook & More Heading into 2023 Season
FAYETTEVILLE — Less than a month away from his 21st Opening Day in charge of the Arkansas baseball program, Dave Van Horn isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Aside from the No. 1 recruiting class he’s signed for the 2024 season and the state-of-the-art facilities now at his disposal, the 62-year-old coach still seems to be having fun doing what he’s done for well over half his life.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gymbacks to Host First-Ever "Stripe the Barn" Friday
When the No. 23 Gymbacks take on No. 8 LSU on Friday from Barnhill Arena, the crowd will look different than ever before. Head coach Jordyn Wieber and the Arkansas gymnastics team are asking all fans to participate in the program’s first-ever Stripe the Barn event. Attached and below is a graphic where fans can find which color, red or white, corresponds to each section of Barnhill Arena. All single-meet tickets are general admission, fans are encouraged to plan ahead in choosing a section they’d like, and take note of that section’s color.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 1/1 South Carolina Downs Razorbacks
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-5, 4-3 SEC) hung tough with South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) hung tough in the first quarter with the Gamecocks, but after being outscored 67-29 in the last three quarters, Arkansas was downed 92-46. The Gamecocks showed why the team is No. 1/1 in the country, outrebounding the Razorbacks 74-17, while delivering 37 points off second-chance opportunities versus Arkansas’ zero. Arkansas’ 17 rebounds is the least pulled down by the Razorbacks in SEC play in program history. The least coming into today’s game was 19 at Florida in 1998.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#25 Arkansas Bounces Back to Beat Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE – Anthony Black scored 17 points with eight assists and a career-high five steals while Davonte Davis scored 16 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead #25 Arkansas to a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.=. Jordan Walsh and Joseph Pinion...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reflects on his updated expectations for Sam Pittman and Arkansas
Paul Finebaum made his regular appearance on WJOX on Monday morning on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show and shared some thoughts on Arkansas and Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks are coming off a disappointing 7-6 season, and now enter 2023 with a pair of new coordinators.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Final home meet ends with a Razorback win
Fayetteville, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving finished their final home meet of the season with 14 event wins on Saturday afternoon to top visiting Kansas 181-112. Razorback swimmers Kobie Melton, Vanessa Herrmann, Luciana Thomas, Alessia Ferraguti, and Andrea Sansores closed out the afternoon with two wins each while diver Grace Walker qualified for NCAA Zones with her score of 260.70 in platform dive.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – No. 22 Razorbacks Head to No. 1/1 South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-4, 4-2 SEC) is faced with back-to-back road tests against top five opponents, as the Razorbacks are set to face No. 1/1 South Carolina (19-0, 7-0 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Central Time inside the confines of Colonial Life Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Lots of QB talk, Dan Enos getting straight to work
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Courtney Mims and Otis Kirk talk about a lot of recruits visiting the hill this weekend. They discuss 2024 WR’s Courtney Crutchfield and CJ Brown, 2024 QB Walker White, 2025 QB’s Garyt Odom, Quentin Murphy and Grayson...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Stuttgart, Ark. – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023, at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:. Bill Byers settled in...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
KHBS
Police searching for missing Fayetteville man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Jan. 19. Police said 50-year-old Valentin Ustayy could possibly be driving a black Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate EXUTER. If you have any information about Ustayy's whereabouts, you're asked to call the...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Soil & Water Education Conference to showcase best practices, new technologies in soil, water conservation
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Soil and Water Education Conference has been educating Arkansas farmers and other agriculture professionals for a quarter of a century on how to use new technology and practices to improve irrigation efficiency. That precedent continues with the 25th annual Arkansas Soil and Water Education...
Kait 8
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
