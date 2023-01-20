Louisiana restaurant owner receives the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Monroe native Cory Bahr received the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award during the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La. Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee, and Heritage Catering in Monroe, La.

Photo courtesy of Parish Restuarant

We are so fortunate to have Cory in our community. He has made significant contributions to the tourism industry and ensures visitors have a great experience. We are grateful to have his talent in our area. Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/CEO

Being recognized as Restauranteur of the Year is an immense honor that I share with my family, team, and community. I consider myself fortunate to live in Monroe and have the support of our communities. This is not just a win for me, but also a win for Northeast Louisiana. Cory Bahr

