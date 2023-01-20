ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Jordan Harvey Delivers ‘Unapologetic’ & ‘Authentic’ Solo Debut EP, ‘It Is What It Is’ (Exclusive)

By Ali Stagnitta
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHNj8_0kLwzsl900
Image Credit: Catherine Powell

We love new music Fridays and this week, country artist Jordan Harvey, formerly of the group King Calaway, delivered a full-blown EP for fans to enjoy! The Scotland-native opened up about the 5-song project titled It Is What It Is in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, calling them “unapologetically, authentically” himself. “My brand is honesty. I grew up in Scotland, I was introduced to country music at a super young age, and I just fell in love with it, and I think you see me just come alive with these songs,” Jordan explained. “I just want to be known as someone that creates authentic music, because that’s what I seek to do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrTwD_0kLwzsl900
Jordan Harvey’s new EP. (Courtesy of BBR Music Group)

Jordan wrote and produced all of the songs on the record and noted how important it was for him to” have a hand in how the music sounds.” The artist admitted his influences for each track stretch far and wide. For example, the song ‘Overnight’ was inspired by bands like The Script, while also pulling on some classic Florida Georgia Line, while ‘Along For The Ride’ is “heavily, heavily, heavily” influenced by tracks on Keith Urban‘s 2002 album Golden Road. “It’s just this big melting pot. There’s inspiration everywhere,” he said.

The singer admitted to writing over 150 songs through August 2022, and narrowed his solo debut down to these 5 that he felt represented him best. Starting with ‘I Will,’ the first song he wrote as a solo artist, the record continues onto ‘Along For The Ride,’ which was inspired by his now-fiancé turning up the radio to sing along to a Beyoncé song during a road trip. ‘Overnight’ is what Jordan called the ‘start of the journey’ for him, written about his first heartbreak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dz14a_0kLwzsl900
Jordan Harvey. (Catherine Powell)

In ‘Alabama Girl’ he commits his love to his own Alabama girl, Madison Fendley, to whom he proposed to in December around the holidays. Jordan finishes the EP with ‘Thing About Change,’ which he wrote a month after he met Madison. “I knew after the first date I wanted to spend my life with her, so that song is so honest and true,” the rising artist reflected, adding, “The EP is a storyboard of my life.”

Jordan also told HL that he plans to get right back into the studio “within the next three to six months” to cut his next batch of music! “At the very least, we’ll have definitely more music out within the next year, 100%,” he promised. In the meantime, download and listen to It Is What It Is, now available everywhere you get your music!

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Just Sang "Brown Skin Girl" Together in Dubai

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter just joined her mother on a public stage for the first time. The superstar gave her first live performance since the release of Renaissance tonight, as part of the Grand Reveal Weekend of the ultra-luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. Though the show was a private performance per TMZ, recorded clips of the set have been posted on Twitter, including a special mother-daughter duet of "Brown Skin Girl," featuring the 11-year-old.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elle

Blue Ivy Joined Her Mother Beyoncé For a Song On Stage For the First Time

On Saturday night, Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, her first live show since 2018. If that wasn't momentous enough, she welcomed her daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing along with her, and fans are certain the musical icon's daughter will be following in her mom's footsteps.
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé's Exclusive Dubai Concert Was a Rousing Display of Her Evolving Artistry

By now, everyone has found out about the internet's worst kept secret: Beyoncé would return to the stage for the grand opening of the ultra luxurious resort, Atlantis The Royal Dubai. What fans didn't know was what to expect from the global superstar for not just her first performance in front of a live audience in almost five years, but also her first since releasing her groundbreaking album Renaissance last summer.
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
HollywoodLife

‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo

Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera

The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Vogue Magazine

Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
OK! Magazine

'Happy To Be Here!': Wendy Williams Glows As She Debuts New Merchandise & Teases Podcast Return — See Photos!

Wendy Williams is looking refreshed and better than ever for the holidays! On Saturday, December 24, The Wendy Williams Show alum took to Instagram to tease her highly anticipated podcast "The Wendy Experience" while showing off her new merchandise line featuring her infamous taglines. "Tis the season for the winter, don't forget to catch your favorite Wendy experience merchandise, I am just happy to be here and just happy to be here," a glowing Williams said in the video to her loyal followers. PERMANENT FINANCIAL GUARDIAN SABRINA MORRISSEY TAKES CONTROL OF WENDY WILLIAMS' ESTATE, CUTS OFF EX-HUSBAND KEVIN HUNTER &...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022

While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
287K+
Followers
26K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy