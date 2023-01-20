Read full article on original website
15-year-old killed in Pa. crash along Route 8: reports
A 15-year-old boy was killed in a crash along Route 8 in Butler County on Sunday night, according to reports from KDKA and WTAE. Pennsylvania State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred in Slippery Rock Township, along Kiester Road just after 6 p.m. The driver of the SUV was a...
wtae.com
15-year-old killed in Butler County crash
A 15-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in a crash in Butler County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on State Route 8 at Kiester Road in Slippery Rock. State police said the 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. The...
1 killed in Johnstown shooting, police investigating
Editors note: It was previously believed that the suspects were taken into custody. However, the story has been updated to show that as of 6:21 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, no suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man was killed in a shooting in Johnstown […]
wtae.com
Three arrested in cross-county catalytic converter thefts
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — For the past few years, they've been known as easy targets. Thieves can slide under a vehicle and cut off the catalytic converter in a matter of minutes. The metals in those parts are potentially worth some money. Police in North Huntingdon say these three...
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
1 injured after car goes over embankment, into creek in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured after their car went over an embankment and into a creek in Washington County. According to Washington County 911, the two-vehicle crash happened at around 1:36 p.m. at Cross Creek Road and Clark Avenue in Cross Creek Township. One of the...
wpxz1041fm.com
VEHICLE CRASH IN MARCHAND THIS MORNING
There was an accident this morning involving a coal truck which ended up in a yard along route 119 in Marchand in Indiana County. Few details are available at this time; however, reports from the scene say, a crane and multiple emergency vehicles were at the site of the crash.
wtae.com
Stolen mail truck caught speeding wrong way down Interstate 79
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a mail truck and leading police on a nearly two-mile chase Sunday. Video captured the truck driving the wrong way on Interstate 79. A release from Pennsylvania State Police says that they got word from police in...
wtae.com
Investigation: Judge behind wheel of car that hit 13-year-old girl
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly two months after a Mars Area Middle School student was struck by a car outside the school, she continues to recover at a rehab facility. Action News Investigates has learned a magistrate judge was driving the car that hit 13-year-old Paige Lauten. District Judge...
Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
Coroner identifies man struck, killed in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian who was struck and killed in Altoona has been identified by the coroner. Joseph Holzer, 38, of Altoona was killed Friday night after being hit by a vehicle on the 200 block of 17th street, according to Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross. He was wearing dark clothing at the […]
wtae.com
Car crashes into entrance of Castle Shannon restaurant
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A car rammed through the front of a Castle Shannon restaurant Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard. A video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page showed a white sedan that had taken out the front doors with additional damage to the foyer. Glass from the windows could be seen scattered across the ground.
Altoona duo busted with felony drug, gun charges jailed
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Illegally owned firearms along with drugs that were found by parole agents have led to two people behind bars in Blair County. When officers with Pennsylvania State Police and Blair County Probation showed up on Friday, Jan. 20 at a home along the 2000 block of 6th Avenue due to a State […]
wtae.com
West Mifflin police searching for missing juvenile
Police in West Mifflin are asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. Yashua Strong was last seen Saturday. Yashua is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 275 pounds. They are known to frequent Pittsburgh's South Side and Downtown areas. Yashua is diabetic and requires medication. Anyone...
1 arrested after shooting on Bedford Street in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars with bail denied following a domestic-related shooting Friday. Johnstown police were called to the 1200 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown for a shooting that took place around 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 behind a house, according to charges filed. Several shell casings were […]
wtae.com
Brackenridge police officers return to patrols for first time since Chief Justin McIntire's slaying
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Brackenridge’s three remaining full-time police officers returned to work Sunday for the first time since their police chief, Justin McIntire, was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 2. “This was a tragedy. It was not only the loss of our police chief, but...
Coroner: Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County on Friday, the coroner’s office said. The crash took place along Haws Pike, or Route 56, in St. Clair Township. According to the coroner’s office, the driver of a Dodge Ram was heading...
wtae.com
Trial begins in Nashville in shooting death of Butler County native
Two years after a Butler County native was shot to death in Nashville, the trial has begun for the suspects in her death. Caitlyn Kaufman was on her way to work when she was shot while driving on an interstate in December 2020. Jury selection began Monday. The trial is...
Head-on collision kills two in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were killed in a head-on collision crash along Route 56 Friday afternoon. Two people were killed in the crash and two others were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries, according to Westmoreland County Dispatch. The accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Details surrounding the crash are still […]
Bedford couple accused of forging checks, stealing thousands
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Bedford couple is facing charges for allegedly cashing thousands in forged checks in 2020. Margo and Dwaine Morris, 32 and 55, are facing over 15 felonies and over 30 charges for reportedly using forged checks. In June 2020, police were contacted about a man noticing multiple transactions he didn’t […]
