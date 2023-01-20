Read full article on original website
Related
A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50
As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
goodmorningamerica.com
Best beauty picks for 2023: Body oils, glow drops, silk pillowcases and more
With a new year comes new beauty and wellness needs. Whether you are looking to elevate your usual routine or try a few new picks that will make you look and feel good, there are lots of great items to choose from. In case you're not sure where to start,...
Byrdie
Tarte's New Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation Is Guaranteed to Go TikTok Viral
With glowy skin still reigning supreme, it can be challenging to find a foundation that matches your skin tone perfectly, offers just the right amount of coverage, and, most importantly, doesn't mask the juicy effects of your dew-enhancing skincare routine. Tarte just made the elusive perfect foundation a reality, with what's shaping up to be the brand's biggest launch of the year: the Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation, the newest addition to Tarte's TikTok-viral Maracuja line.
ETOnline.com
The Best Skincare and Hair Care Deals to Shop from Dermstore's Sale: Olaplex, NuFace, Ilia and More
To help you build a new skincare regimen in 2023 and protect your hair from the harsh winter season, Dermstore is offering one last chance to scoop up new year savings on must-have beauty products. Through January 31, the code EXTRA10 will give shoppers an extra 10% off skincare, haircare, and makeup that are already discounted by up to 50% at Dermstore. Whether you're looking to try new skincare products or refill your favorite go-to's, Dermstore's sale is a good place to start.
We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health...
AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
KTLA.com
7 most popular foundations at Sephora
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you have blemishes you wish to cover or you are searching for a product that will even out your skin tone, a foundation works to do this and more. Sephora offers many popular foundations with highly rated formulas and extensive shade ranges.
MUAs Agree: This Is The Most Unflattering Lipstick Color For Women Over 40
As much as we love a great foundation, bronzer, liquid eyeliner, or even blush, you have to admit there’s sometimes a steep learning curve with these products. But while you’re working on perfecting your cat’s eye or contouring skills, one makeup product is always there for you to provide an instant glow: lipstick. Lipstick is neither difficult to master nor does it require shelling out more than a few dollars to procure a really great shade that works for you. But therein lies the challenge: not all shades will give you a pick-me-up and some can actually make you look like you missed a few zzz’s last night. And if you’re more conscious of dark shadows and circles on your skin that may be appearing as a result of age (or simply because sleep is hard to come by at times), choosing the right lipstick shade is more important than ever.
Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner is clearing the air on the pronunciation of her son's new name. On Jan. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her and Travis Scott's baby boy, their second child, is named Aire, more than 10 months after she announced that they had changed his original name, which was Wolf. After Instagram fan page @kyliesnapchat shared the news about the child's new name, with the caption, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Kylie commented, "AIR" with a red heart emoji.
Serum Vs. Moisturizer: Which Goes On First?
For some time, when people thought "skincare routine" for their faces, the likely thought of three simple steps: cleanse, tone, moisturize. This three-step process was popularized decades ago and was the central focus of Clinique's skincare marketing for many years (via Clinique). But in recent years, the necessity for other skincare staples like sunscreen became widely accepted, and so a fourth product was added to many morning routines. Lately, however, skin serums for every possible concern from aging to dryness to discoloration have taken the market by storm.
7 surprising, funny and unusual Valentine's Day 2023 gifts
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If something you love about your relationship is a shared sense of humor, consider a surprising, funny or even unusual...
Best cruelty-free makeup brands
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you love animals and want to keep animal testing out of your makeup bag, you’re in luck. It’s easier than ever to shop for cruelty-free products, as more and more brands have committed to banning animal testing from their production process and even to using vegan ingredients.
Reviewers Say This $20 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Their Skin Look Decades Younger—’Smoother After 1 Use’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Top secret information coming your way: Amazon has an anti-aging hand cream capable of shedding years off your skin, per shoppers. Considering our hands are one of the first areas to display signs of aging, the fact that one simple formula can reverse some of the damage may be a huge relief to many, especially those experiencing anything from crepiness to dark spots. The Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hand Cream is more than just a moisturizing treatment for dry skin; it...
Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
Wake Up Tired Eyes With Ilia’s New Retinol-like Eye Cream That Reduces Wrinkles & Puffiness Within 2 Weeks
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Chances are, your eyes still look just as exhausted as they did last year. No doubt you wished a couple of times that those dark circles will just magically disappear. And whether you’re sleeping more or own a quality concealer, sometimes we need extra help to wake up our eyes. That’s why, a potent eye cream like Ilia Beauty’s newest product can be the perfect little tool. The Bright Start Activated Eye Cream brightens, hydrates, smooths, and depuffs with results...
Say Goodbye to Dryness and Hello to Smooth, Radiant Skin With The Best Exfoliating Gloves For 2023
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Body exfoliating is an important step in self-care, and what better way to smooth your skin than with the best pair of exfoliating gloves? Exfoliating removes dead cells from the outer layer of your skin. It helps unclog pores, brighten skin, and helps products like lotion and self tanner penetrate the skin. A great pair of exfoliating gloves makes it easy to buff off these dead skin cells, revealing a smoother and more radiant beneath. They are also beneficial for treating ingrown hairs...
Hypebae
We’re Kicking "Glazed Donut" Nails to the Curb for "Vanilla French" Manicures
TikTok‘s “Vanilla Girl” aesthetic has made its way over to the nail space, and we have to say it’s quite delicious. These days, the girls are pairing their french vanilla latte with a chic vanilla french manicure. Conceptualized by the nail visionary, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt,...
Refinery29
Your Skin Called, & It Needs The Ordinary’s New Eye Serum
Eye serums and creams tend to be among the most divisive products in the beauty space. You’re either fully devoted to them or think they’re snake oil packaged in a fancy glass bottle. No matter which camp you’re in, I think a general consensus can be made that many eye creams tend to be wildly overpriced. (I shamelessly adore La Mer’s Eye Concentrate, but $260 for a 0.5 fluid-ounce jar is…a lot!)
KHON2
Best dewy foundations for every skin type
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dewy foundation doesn’t just even out your skin tone and cover up blemishes. It also gives you a healthy glow that helps your skin look even more flawless. Most dewy foundations are moisturizing, so they work extremely well If...
Elite Daily
The Best Chapstick Alternatives
With a product as ubiquitous as Chapstick, you probably haven’t taken the time to consider the formula. And while there’s nothing wrong with Chapstick at all, several of Chapstick’s most popular lip balms contain potentially irritating ingredients like menthol and camphor, which pose the risk of provoking irritation in those with sensitive skin. That’s where the best Chapstick alternatives come in: These equally budget-friendly lip balms are free of menthol, camphor, and phenol, and are instead rich in soothing and moisturizing ingredients that will leave your lips feeling plush and soft.
E! News
232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0