CROOKSTON PIRATE BOYS HOCKEY LOSE TO LITTLE FALLS
The Crookston Pirates Boy’s Hockey team couldn’t keep up with the speedy Little Falls Flyers in a 4-1 loss on Saturday at the Crookston Sports Center in Crookston. FIRST PERIOD – — Both teams came out a little slow, and it looked like the teams were feeling each other out for the first handful of minutes. After Little Falls settled in, they started using their team speed to beat Crookston to loose pucks the rest of the period. Crookston didn’t get a shot on goal until about halfway through the period, while Little Falls had 16 shots on goal. Even though the Pirates were outshot 16-1 in the period, neither team scored, and it was a scoreless tie going into the second period.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLING FINISHES 5TH AT THIEF RIVER FALLS INVITE
TEAM SCORES – — 1. Bemidji – 241.5.
CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU COLLABORATES WITH PARKS AND RECS TO PREPARE FOR MARCH HOCKEY TOURNAMENTS
The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) met Thursday morning inside the Crookston Inn. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by reviewing and approving the meeting minutes on December 22 and Treasurer Jess Bengtson’s report for the bills payable and the 2022 Year end Budget. Bengtson reported they had paid $83,882.64 in checking and $15,447.84 in MMA. They had withdrawn $89 for the website monthly, $24.54 for their cell phone plan, $250 for their ad on KROX’s website, $141.67 for mailing and social media ads, $783.67 for the payroll for November and December, $31.44 for quarterly taxes to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, $2,973.41 for the final payment to KVLY for radio commercials, and $28.80 for a check order from the American Federal Bank. She also noted they had two bills to approve: an $89 bill for their website’s monthly fee, two invoices to KROX and MACPB, and $37 to H&R Block for W2s for some of its members. She also reported that the lodging taxes were delayed by about two months. Bengtson then went into the actuals for their budget that had been updated at the end of the year. She reported they had deposited $74,130.52 in 2022 for their expected Lodging Tax but only received $55,945.26 for their total revenue. She then informed that they had budgeted $14,716 for their total General and Administrative expenses but spent an actual of $12,522.01. She also reported that they had budgeted $30,200 for their total marketing and promotion but had spent an actual of $31,894.51. These gave them a total income of $45,500, with their total expenses coming to $44,916, giving them a net income of $584. Bengtson reported they were still waiting for the final 2022 budgeting taxes, confirming the final tax expenses. The bureau approved the minutes and report unanimously.
ISABEL VONESH’S FIVE THREE-POINTERS LEADS SACRED HEART TO WIN OVER WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO
Isabel Vonesh knocked down five three-pointers, and the Sacred Heart Eagles Girl’s Basketball team played stellar defense in a 52-44 win over Warren-Alvarado-Oslo on Monday night, leading the game the entire way from start to finish. FIRST HALF – — Sacred Heart came out and Isabel Vonesh was able...
Randy Newquist – Notice of Passing
Randy Newquist, 67, of Crookston, MN, passed away at RiverView Health early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Bonnie R. Pokrzywinski -Notice of Passing
Bonnie R. Pokrzywinski, 86, formerly of East Grand Forks and Crookston, MN, passed away Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, in Valley Senior Living Grand Forks, ND, with loving family at her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Ruth Carol (Fevig) Dauner – Obit
Ruth Carol (Fevig) Dauner, 88, Ada, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Halstad Living Center in Halstad, MN. Ruth Carol (Fevig) Dauner was born on November 19, 1934, to parents Orris and Agnes Fevig in Ulen, MN. She spent her childhood growing up in Ulen where she attended school and graduated in 1953.
Snowmobiler Injured Over the Weekend in Polk County
A Crookston area man was injured in a snow mobile accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Dean Willits (52) was injured when the 2008 Ski-Doo MXZ he was driving ” struck field approach, and rolled” at Highway 75 and 140th Street in Euclid Township.
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES 2023-24 CALENDAR, JR. HIGH TRIP TO D.C., AND MORE
The Crookston School Board held its regular meeting on Monday night in the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra room. The meeting started with a presentation from FFA students. There are currently 235 kids in FFA, with 40 active members in Crookston. There are currently 15 Crookston students going to the state competition, with four more contests upcoming before state on April 23, 24, and 25.
Eunice M. Slininger – Obit
Eunice M. Slininger, 72, Ada, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Eunice Mae Slininger was born on July 23, 1950, to Russell and Lorraine (Benesh) Slinninger in Ada, MN, the youngest of 5 children. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Ada and was a lifelong member. Eunice graduated from Ada High School in 1970 and went on to attend Wadena Technical College and pursued a degree in Business and Office Management, graduating in 1971.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 24, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Dean Mathew Columbus-Kalstabakken, 48, of Plummer, for Emergency Telephone Calls/CommunicInterfere with 911 Call. Juan Gallegos DeLeon Jr., 53, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Mohamed Zerfu Alemu, 41, of East Grand...
JC Penney In Detroit Lakes To Close This Spring
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – A spokesperson with JC Penney has confirmed to KDLM that the downtown Detroit Lakes business will close its doors for good in May 2023. The retailer announced that liquidation sales will begin at the location on February 1st with the store’s final day in business being May 21st. The Detroit Lakes store will begin implementing a no-return policy beginning February 1.
Jaycees State President Kate Spaeth Passes Away Unexpectedly
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes community, along with JCI Minnesota, is mourning the loss of one of the beacons of volunteerism in the community, Kate Spaeth. Spaeth passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while attending the JCI Minnesota Annual Convention Celebration, where she was to ceremonially assume the mantle of the organization’s 91st state president.
Man, 34, killed in Becker County snowmobile crash
A Fargo man was killed in a snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes at the weekend. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of the crash at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Erie Township, northeast of Detroit Lakes. The caller said snowmobile driver Scott Fossum, 34, of Fargo, North...
Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
Injuries Reported Following Two Vehicle Accident
Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Otter Tail County Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William Baumgart, (34) of Perham, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 460th while Karlee Nelson, (30) of Waubun, was westbound on Highway 10. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Highway 10.
EAST POLK COUNTY CROP IMPROVEMENT ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING WITH GUEST SPEAKER THOM PETERSEN
The East Polk County Crop Improvement Association’s annual meeting will be held on January 30, 2023, at the McIntosh Community Center in McIntosh, MN. The business meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. The speaker program will begin at 1:00 p.m. Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen has been invited to speak to our group. There will also be presentations from Jochum Weirsma, U of M Extension, and from East Polk County Soil & Water District with program updates.
Becker County Sheriff Investigating Missing City of Audubon Funds
AUDUBON, MN (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged missing funds from the City of Audubon. Audubon clerk-treasurer Shallene Stephenson reported that the city was allegedly missing $7,235 in funds. According to the report filed on January 10th, Stephenson believes that the previous clerk wrote a check to herself.
