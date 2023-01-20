ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wakg.com

19 Hitachi Energy Employees Recognized at Training Completion Ceremony

Hitachi Energy, in partnership with Danville Community College (DCC) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC), held a completion ceremony on January 23 for 19 employees who participated in Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Training as part of their on-going professional development. “Hitachi Energy is committed to the personal and professional...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

‘SIM Mom’ Illustrates Childbirth for DCC Nursing Students

SIM Mom is a state-of-the-art childbirth simulator mannequin who recreates the process for second-year nursing students prior to their clinical rotations in a real obstetrical setting. During the simulated birth, students check pain levels and monitor blood pressure, fetal heart rate, and contractions. Jennifer Goodman, MSN, RN served as the simulation coordinator, working in the control room during the demonstration. Jennifer Bowen, MSN, RN, and Shelby Rigsby, BSN, RN, facilitate the exercise for the students at the bedside.
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville

Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy