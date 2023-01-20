Read full article on original website
19 Hitachi Energy Employees Recognized at Training Completion Ceremony
Hitachi Energy, in partnership with Danville Community College (DCC) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC), held a completion ceremony on January 23 for 19 employees who participated in Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Training as part of their on-going professional development. “Hitachi Energy is committed to the personal and professional...
‘SIM Mom’ Illustrates Childbirth for DCC Nursing Students
SIM Mom is a state-of-the-art childbirth simulator mannequin who recreates the process for second-year nursing students prior to their clinical rotations in a real obstetrical setting. During the simulated birth, students check pain levels and monitor blood pressure, fetal heart rate, and contractions. Jennifer Goodman, MSN, RN served as the simulation coordinator, working in the control room during the demonstration. Jennifer Bowen, MSN, RN, and Shelby Rigsby, BSN, RN, facilitate the exercise for the students at the bedside.
Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber Announces Hit TV Show American Pickers is Coming to Virginia
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the award winning television show, American Pickers on The History Channel is coming to Virginia. They are looking for large, rare collections, and things they’ve never seen before. Tell them the interesting story behind your stuff, and maybe you...
Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville
Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
Update: Missing Patrick County Man Found Dead in Crashed Vehicle
The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Jan 14) at 8:23 am on Route 8, at Five Forks Road in Patrick County. On Saturday (Jan 21) a vehicle was discovered by a passer-by, off of Route 8, over an...
