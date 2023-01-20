Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
SD flags at half-staff in honor of CA shooting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Flags across South Dakota will fly at half-staff this week to honor victims of a recent shooting. Sunday, President Joe Biden ordered all flags nationwide should fly at half-staff. Over the weekend a gunman in Monterey Park, California killed 10 people, injured 10 and then...
KELOLAND TV
Kids being targeted online to buy fentanyl, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota officials are sending out a warning about the dangers of fentanyl. The South Dakota Department of Health and the Department of Social Services says the synthetic opioid is not only being seized in unprecedented quantities but that drug dealers are targeting kids online by using social media and payment apps. Officials say they use code words and emojis to communicate with kids so they don’t get caught.
KELOLAND TV
Winter kill of fish in store for SD lakes?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lake and river levels were likely low at the start of December across South Dakota. So now that heavy snow and ice arrived in December and early January, what can happen to the fish in these conditions?. Winter kill is a threat. Winter kill...
KELOLAND TV
Most popular girl names in the 90s in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
KELOLAND TV
SD tech colleges receive funds to buy new equipment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The four technical colleges in South Dakota have received a big funding boost to buy modern equipment. Governor Kirsti Noem announced on Monday that $10 million in funding for the equipment comes from the Future Funds and doesn’t require a legislative appropriation. Noem...
KELOLAND TV
Biggest snowfalls recorded in South Dakota history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KELOLAND TV
Meet the new SD Secretary of Education Joseph Graves
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has a new secretary in the Department of Education after Tiffany Sanderson left the position to be president at Lake Area Technical College. Joseph Graves is ready to serve students and educators across the state in his new role. “I just love a...
KELOLAND TV
The Black Hills Salvation Army and Riddle’s Jewelry announce this year’s Ring for Bling winner
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One volunteer in Rapid City who participated in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign won a very shiny award from Riddle’s Jewelry. Realtor Tom Rau rang the bell this year. It’s a way the Black Hills Association of Realtors gives back to...
KELOLAND TV
Yo-Yo Ma plays music for whales off of Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON) — World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma traveled on a famous voyaging canoe and brought music to Native Hawaiian practitioners and researchers and students at the University of Hawaii’s Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology. The trip off of the Big Island aboard the Hokulea featured a musical performance...
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem says her personal cell phone was ‘hacked’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced via news release Monday that her personal cell phone had been hacked. “Governor Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls,” read the release in part, “Governor Noem had no involvement in these calls.”
KELOLAND TV
Randolph backs away from his bill-sponsor change
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to require that South Dakota’s governor, chief justice and executive agencies get individual legislators to introduce their bills and joint resolutions was set aside at its sponsor’s request Monday. “It was something I was determining whether to do,” Republican Rep. Tony...
KELOLAND TV
SD House changes county zoning law for Noem
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A change that the South Dakota Legislature wouldn’t make three years ago to let county zoning boards have a lower threshold for approving conditional-use permits might become state law this year. The state House of Representatives voted 40-30 on Monday for HB-1029 that its...
KELOLAND TV
Bill filings would change under Randolph plan
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City lawmaker is trying to change a state law. Republican Rep. Tony Randolph wants to stop the practice of legislative committees introducing bills for the governor, executive agencies and the chief justice. Randolph is vice chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. The...
KELOLAND TV
A look at the week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, January 23, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Quiet weekend weather: Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, January 21
We started the day with some lingering fog, especially in NE KELOLAND where it was densest. But now the cloud deck has been breaking up, so we expect a brighter day in most places. It looks like fog might return tonight, because there won’t be much in the way of wind to stir up the air.
