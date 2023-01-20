Read full article on original website
WSLS
Roanoke City Schools Superintendent White selected as Region 6 Superintendent of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools Superintendent Verletta White is being praised for her impact on students in the Roanoke Valley. On Monday, school officials announced that White has been named the Region 6 Superintendent of the Year. She was selected by fellow superintendents in Southwest Virginia. Now, White...
WBTM
19 Hitachi Energy Employees Recognized at Training Completion Ceremony
Hitachi Energy, in partnership with Danville Community College (DCC) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC), held a completion ceremony on January 23 for 19 employees who participated in Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Training as part of their on-going professional development. “Hitachi Energy is committed to the personal and professional...
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman starts medical transportation business to cut down local discharge wait times
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman is starting her own medical transport business after spotting a need working in the local medical field. Jaime Bethel worked in the Danville emergency room at SOVA Health for 8 years. Seeing wait times of up to 12 hours for patient transportation is...
WSLS
Operation Bold Blue Line brings extra funding, equipment to Martinsville Police Department
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Operation Bold Blue Line is the Governor’s plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crimes across the state. He plans to do this by supporting existing law enforcement with funding for trainings and new equipment. Another part of Operation Bold Blue Line is using $30 million to help recruit more officers to Virginia.
WSET
The tallest man in America visits Pittsylvania County Schools for anti-bullying campaign
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County Schools were honored to host George Bell, also known as "The Tallest Man in America," as a guest speaker for their middle schools as part of his ongoing "Stand Tall Against Bullying" campaign. Bell, who stands at an impressive 7’8”, is a...
WSET
History Channel show 'American Pickers' coming to Virginia, how to submit your collections
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An award-winning show on The History Channel is coming to Virginia and they are looking for Virginians with unique collections to highlight. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce shared the news on Facebook. They said American Pickers is coming to the state. According to...
Mount Airy News
Patrick charges local-area residents
STUART, Va. — The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges against and/or arrests of residents from the greater Mount Airy area recently, including:. • Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, who is accused of attempted second-degree murder, a felony;. • Elvis Xavier Santiago Rivera,...
WSLS
WBTM
WSET
WATCH: Smoke billows from buildings on fire in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Billowing smoke rose over a structure fire on Lovers Lane early Monday morning when the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m. BFD said they arrived at the 2300 block of Lovers Lane where reports had come regarding the fire. Several...
chathamstartribune.com
Adams files bills on protests, unemployment fraud
Del. Les Adams (R-16) — whose district includes the northern parts of Pittsylvania County to Blairs and Keeling and extends east to Martinsville and Henry in Henry County — has filed a number of bills across a variety of issues, including protests at the homes of judges and unemployment fraud.
WSET
Danville Fire Dept. sees record number of calls as firefighters push for higher wages
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department had a record-breaking year in 2022, with the highest call volume since the department's founding in 1884. The DFD ran a total of 9,592 calls, averaging over 26 calls per day. "We ran 250 more calls than the previous year in...
wvtf.org
A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors
A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
WBTM
Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville
Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
publicradioeast.org
Owner of former Greensboro treatment center convicted of defrauding state Medicaid program
A federal jury has convicted the owner of a former Greensboro mental health and drug treatment center of medical fraud charges. Donald Booker was part of an $11 million scheme that targeted people at risk of becoming homeless. Booker owned United Youth Care Services as well as a lab for...
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (VR) – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Jan 14) at 8:23 a.m. on Route 8, at Five Forks Road in Patrick County. On Saturday (Jan 21) a vehicle was discovered by a passer-by, off of Route 8, over an embankment, 100 feet south of Route 660. The Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees. Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56, of Stuart, Va., was reported missing/overdue. Mr. Martin was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the remains have been transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner's Office, Western District, to determine the cause of death. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Blue Ridge Muse
It is not always cheaper to live and shop in Floyd County
Do you buy groceries at Food Lion? If so, double-check the receipt. They could be cheating you. In response to reader concerns, I have been keeping tabs on whether Floyd’s Food Lion finds ways to charge more than a sale price listed with a product. In mouse cases where we have found a difference, a clerk or manager has refunded any overpayment.
WDBJ7.com
Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
