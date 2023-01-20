ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WBTM

19 Hitachi Energy Employees Recognized at Training Completion Ceremony

Hitachi Energy, in partnership with Danville Community College (DCC) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC), held a completion ceremony on January 23 for 19 employees who participated in Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Training as part of their on-going professional development. “Hitachi Energy is committed to the personal and professional...
DANVILLE, VA
Mount Airy News

Patrick charges local-area residents

STUART, Va. — The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges against and/or arrests of residents from the greater Mount Airy area recently, including:. • Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, who is accused of attempted second-degree murder, a felony;. • Elvis Xavier Santiago Rivera,...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WSLS

American Pickers coming to Virginia in March

Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

WATCH: Smoke billows from buildings on fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Billowing smoke rose over a structure fire on Lovers Lane early Monday morning when the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m. BFD said they arrived at the 2300 block of Lovers Lane where reports had come regarding the fire. Several...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Adams files bills on protests, unemployment fraud

Del. Les Adams (R-16) — whose district includes the northern parts of Pittsylvania County to Blairs and Keeling and extends east to Martinsville and Henry in Henry County — has filed a number of bills across a variety of issues, including protests at the homes of judges and unemployment fraud.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors

A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville

Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
DANVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

Virginia State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (VR) – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Jan 14) at 8:23 a.m. on Route 8, at Five Forks Road in Patrick County. On Saturday (Jan 21) a vehicle was discovered by a passer-by, off of Route 8, over an embankment, 100 feet south of Route 660. The Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.   Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56, of Stuart, Va., was reported missing/overdue.  Mr. Martin was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.  The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the remains have been transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner's Office, Western District, to determine the cause of death. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

It is not always cheaper to live and shop in Floyd County

Do you buy groceries at Food Lion? If so, double-check the receipt. They could be cheating you. In response to reader concerns, I have been keeping tabs on whether Floyd’s Food Lion finds ways to charge more than a sale price listed with a product. In mouse cases where we have found a difference, a clerk or manager has refunded any overpayment.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

