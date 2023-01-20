Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
majorleaguefishing.com
MLF Toyota Series Southern Division Opener set for Harris Chain of Lakes
LEESBURG, Fla. – The Major League Fishing Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats will continue next week with the Southern Division opener in Leesburg, Florida, Feb. 1-3, the Toyota Series at the Harris Chain of Lakes . The three-day tournament, hosted by Visit Lake County, Florida, will feature a roster of the region’s best bass-fishing pros and Strike King Co-anglers competing for a top prize of up to $100,000 in the pro division and a new Phoenix 518 Pro boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard motor in the co-angler division.
anglerschannel.com
Central Florida Youth Anglers Win MLF High School Fishing Open Tournament on Harris Chain of Lakes
LEESBURG, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2023) – The Central Florida Youth Anglers team of Ryder Krueger and Carson Yero brought five bass to the scale Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 6 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida.
Fast Casual
Capital Tacos signs 3-store agreement for Florida
Shortly after announcing its five-market expansion plan, Capital Tacos is making good on its promise to establish brick-and-mortar franchises in its home base of Florida with the announcement of a three-unit development agreement for the state's central region. The first will open this spring at the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, 1042-1044 E Highway 50 in Clermont, under the ownership of Jim Kerr, according to a company press release.
scottjosephorlando.com
Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake
When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?
I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
WESH
Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience
Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience. Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience – Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for a good ole Southern time – A new dinner experience is coming to Orlando this spring. Click any of...
visitnsbfl.com
OUTDOOR SPRING GETAWAY AT NEW SMYRNA BEACH
With the weather warming up, we were ready for a weekend trip to the beach with our friends. And we knew exactly where we wanted to go: New Smyrna Beach. This area has become one of our favorite beaches since we first discovered it a few years ago. We knew it would be another weekend we wouldn’t forget.
disneyfoodblog.com
“The Corporate Kingdom Has Come to an End” — Updates on Disney World’s Reedy Creek District
Disney could be headed toward some MAJOR changes in 2023. Bob Iger is back as CEO, a proxy battle is underway related to seats on Disney’s Board of Directors, and NEW attractions will be opening soon. But, for today we’re focusing on another situation that is plagued with uncertainty and could significantly impact Disney’s way of operating.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
macaronikid.com
Monster Truckz Chaos Tour at New Smyrna Speedway
The Official Monster Truckz Chaos Tour is coming to New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna, FL!. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. Prepare for an adrenaline-filled show featuring the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars, flying over mind boggling jump pushing drivers and trucks to the brink of destruction!
What’s new with former Macy’s in Daytona Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The looming redevelopment of a big-box mall retail store into apartments took a big step forward last week with the $10 million sale of the site.
Three fronts on the way for Central Florida, fog expected for Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many areas stayed dry, Marion, Flagler and portions of Sumter, Lake and Volusia Counties had rain, with more than an inch in parts of Flagler County. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the showers are slowly tapering off and by morning, the weather should be quiet with areas of fog. Drive safely.
villages-news.com
Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse
This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse. Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!. There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should...
AdventHealth opens new clinic for long-haul COVID treatment
ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth has opened a new clinic for long-haul COVID treatment. The new clinic will help people who still have COVID-19 symptoms three months after the virus left their bodies. It will also serve as a research center for long-haul COVID to prepare the hospital network for...
leesburg-news.com
Dates announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest
The dates have been announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest. The three-day event will take place April 28, 29 and 30 in downtown Leesburg. Bikefest is billed as the world’s largest motorcycle and music event. The event spans over 30 blocks in the city and will be home...
florida-backroads-travel.com
AIRCRAFT MUSEUMS IN FLORIDA
Florida is a popular destination for both tourists and aviation enthusiasts. The Sunshine State is home to many aircraft and aviation museums that offer visitors a glimpse into the rich history of flight and development of aviation. From the early days of the Wright Brothers to the present day, Florida’s...
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?
ORLANDO, FL - Many first-time visitors to Orlando don't associate the area with the beach. But several different beaches near Orlando are within 90 minutes of the city. You can reach the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico within a two-hour drive. If you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation, consider heading to Cocoa Beach. This beach town is excellent for water sports, deep-sea fishing, and family fun. Nearby attractions include the Kennedy Space Center, museums, and easygoing beach nightlife.
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
Comments / 0