Leesburg, FL

majorleaguefishing.com

MLF Toyota Series Southern Division Opener set for Harris Chain of Lakes

LEESBURG, Fla. – The Major League Fishing Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats will continue next week with the Southern Division opener in Leesburg, Florida, Feb. 1-3, the Toyota Series at the Harris Chain of Lakes . The three-day tournament, hosted by Visit Lake County, Florida, will feature a roster of the region’s best bass-fishing pros and Strike King Co-anglers competing for a top prize of up to $100,000 in the pro division and a new Phoenix 518 Pro boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard motor in the co-angler division.
LEESBURG, FL
Fast Casual

Capital Tacos signs 3-store agreement for Florida

Shortly after announcing its five-market expansion plan, Capital Tacos is making good on its promise to establish brick-and-mortar franchises in its home base of Florida with the announcement of a three-unit development agreement for the state's central region. The first will open this spring at the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, 1042-1044 E Highway 50 in Clermont, under the ownership of Jim Kerr, according to a company press release.
CLERMONT, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake

When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
LONGWOOD, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?

I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience

Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience. Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience – Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for a good ole Southern time – A new dinner experience is coming to Orlando this spring. Click any of...
ORLANDO, FL
visitnsbfl.com

OUTDOOR SPRING GETAWAY AT NEW SMYRNA BEACH

With the weather warming up, we were ready for a weekend trip to the beach with our friends. And we knew exactly where we wanted to go: New Smyrna Beach. This area has become one of our favorite beaches since we first discovered it a few years ago. We knew it would be another weekend we wouldn’t forget.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
OCALA, FL
macaronikid.com

Monster Truckz Chaos Tour at New Smyrna Speedway

The Official Monster Truckz Chaos Tour is coming to New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna, FL!. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. Prepare for an adrenaline-filled show featuring the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars, flying over mind boggling jump pushing drivers and trucks to the brink of destruction!
villages-news.com

Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse

This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse. Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!. There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should...
leesburg-news.com

Dates announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest

The dates have been announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest. The three-day event will take place April 28, 29 and 30 in downtown Leesburg. Bikefest is billed as the world’s largest motorcycle and music event. The event spans over 30 blocks in the city and will be home...
LEESBURG, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

AIRCRAFT MUSEUMS IN FLORIDA

Florida is a popular destination for both tourists and aviation enthusiasts. The Sunshine State is home to many aircraft and aviation museums that offer visitors a glimpse into the rich history of flight and development of aviation. From the early days of the Wright Brothers to the present day, Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
East Coast Traveler

How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?

ORLANDO, FL - Many first-time visitors to Orlando don't associate the area with the beach. But several different beaches near Orlando are within 90 minutes of the city. You can reach the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico within a two-hour drive. If you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation, consider heading to Cocoa Beach. This beach town is excellent for water sports, deep-sea fishing, and family fun. Nearby attractions include the Kennedy Space Center, museums, and easygoing beach nightlife.
ORLANDO, FL

