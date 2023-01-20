ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Gov. Justice shares health update after COVID diagnosis

By Joey Rather
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has provided an update after being diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time on Tuesday .

“Thank you to everyone who’s reached out about my health. COVID-19 is still no joke, but thankfully I’m improving!”

Gov. Jim Justice on Twitter

This news comes after Gov. Justice tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after experiencing what his office refered to as “a sudden onset of symptoms.” The Governor’s office further assured the public that he was experiencing mild symptoms and isolating at home.

Gov. Justice was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the first time on Jan. 11, 2022, almost exactly a year apart from his second diagnosis.

