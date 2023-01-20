ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Two sent to hospital after accident near Pulaski Pike

By Taylor Mitchell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Emergency Medical Service Inc. (HEMSI) says two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on Stringfield Road.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said HEMSI received a call about an accident at the corner of Stringfield Road and Pulaski Pike at 2:58 p.m.

Railroad bridge damaged in Decatur, will impact freight service

He said that two people involved in the wreck were transported to Huntsville Hospital. Webster said that both received non-life-threatening injuries. He said that third person was injured in the accident but refused transport to the hospital.

The Huntsville Police Department said just before 4:30 p.m. that tow vehicles had arrived at the scene and the accident is expected to be cleared from the roadway soon.

