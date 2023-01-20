ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio police investigate hit-and-run after vehicle crashes into power pole

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
A motorist slammed a vehicle into a power pole in Indio today, then apparently fled the scene, prompting a hit-and-run investigation.

Officers responded to Arabia Street and Highway 111 at around 6:35 a.m. on a report of a vehicle that hit a power pole, Indio Police Department public information officer Ben Guitron told City News Service.

"When the officers arrived, whoever was the driver or occupants of the vehicle were gone," Guitron told CNS. "We don't know how many were in the vehicle. We obviously we know there was a driver, we just don't know if there was anybody else."

Guitron described the vehicle as a 2005 gray Infinity. It was unknown what caused the driver to crash into the power pole.

Arabia Street between Highway 111 and Plaza Avenue was closed as the Imperial Irrigation District removed the vehicle and secured the pole, according to the police department. Guitron said the road was reopened by 9 a.m., but IID crews remained at the scene making repairs.

Anyone with information on the driver or other possible occupants in the crash was asked to call the police department's dispatch at 760-391-4051 or valley crime stopper at 760-341-7867 (STOP).

