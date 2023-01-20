ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico

By Sarah Bean
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AY0KD_0kLwubSl00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that, “I kill people everywhere I go.”

One charged with criminal homicide after McMinnville shooting

In 2011, Madonda robbed, shot and killed a woman who was the vice president of a bank in Akron. After this murder, Madonda reportedly lured another South African man he knew, 25-year-old Zenzele Mdadane to Dayton with plans to murder him and assume his identity. When Mdadane arrived, Madonda drove him to a wooded area in Butler Township and fatally shot the man before stealing his belongings and fleeing to New Mexico.

On March 20, 2011, Madonda fatally shot two men in a New Mexico hotel room and then fled to Texas, where Texas Rangers were able to locate and arrest him. They found a .38 caliber revolver that was used in all of the homicides in the motel room.

Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide

Madonda was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the New Mexico murders and 33 years to life in prison for killing the woman in Akron. On Friday, Jan. 20, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Montgomery County . These sentences will be served consecutively.

“As a result of today’s sentencing, Defendant has now been convicted and
sentenced for each of these four homicides and will remain incarcerated for the remainder of his life,” the release said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
Jake Wells

Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits

A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK 13 News

Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio assault suspect still on the loose

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio death row inmate could be released on parole

An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza’s death sentence and imposed a new term of 30 years to life with […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man, ‘Tommy Guns’, gets jail for providing drugs to human trafficking victim

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that a Franklin County man has been sentenced to prison for providing a lethal dose of narcotics to a human trafficking victim.  “Traffickers exploit vulnerabilities, leveraging addiction to control their victims – evil that will now be restrained by prison bars,” Yost said. Paul Chiles, aka “Tommy Guns,” […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Death of son spurs mom to push for drug awareness

LIMA — Diane Urban has taken on the task of making people aware of the drug problem in Ohio and other states caused by the drugs streaming across the southern border from Mexico. She shared her message with the Lima Rotary Club at their weekly meeting. The fentanyl crisis...
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree

An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
OHIO STATE
inForney.com

AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children

MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
MCKINNEY, TX
Fox 19

Hamilton County jail limits prisoner intake overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Justice Center’s prisoner intake section is closed until 7 a.m. Monday with limits on which prisoners are admitted overnight, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW. We reached out late Sunday after receiving multiple tips that the jail was not taking prisoners...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wrfalp.com

Body Found In Lake Erie Identified As Missing Ohio Man

The body found near Canadaway Creek on the shore of Lake Erie has been identified as an Ohio man. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio has been identified as the victim. He was reported missing in November 2022 after he had gone kayaking on Lake Erie near the town where he lived.
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy