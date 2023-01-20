Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Dollar General Debate Begins For Jefferson Street In Cadiz
Over the next three weeks, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission have but one question for which they must find answers. Should a portion of Jefferson Street, just north of its intersection with Cerulean Road, be shifted from R-2 residential, to I-1 light industrial — in hopes of a Dollar General potentially buying the property, and constructing a retail facility?
wkdzradio.com
Fugitive Arrested In Lyon County
A welfare check in Lyon County last week led to the arrest of a North Carolina man who was wanted on a theft-related warrant. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams conducted the welfare check on Gum Street in Kuttawa around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, January 18. During their investigation,...
wkdzradio.com
Jerry Wilbanks, 70 of Cadiz
Memorial graveside services for 70 year-old Jerry Wayne Wilbanks of Cadiz, will be Wednesday, January 25, at 11:00 a.m., at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors:. Wife – Hazel Wilbanks, Cadiz. Daughter – Jerri Haynes, Hopkinsville. Daughter – Candy...
wkdzradio.com
Wanda Birdsong, 70, of Cadiz
Private memorial graveside Services for 70 year-old Wanda Faye Kennedy Birdsong of Cadiz, will be held in the Caldwell Blue Spring Church Cemetery. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include:. Daughter – Kendal Birdsong, Cadiz. Brother – Jim (Shelia) Kennedy, Newburgh, Ind. Sister –...
wkdzradio.com
Finley Certifies ‘Right To Vote On Tax Increase’ Petition
County Clerk Carmen Finley confirmed Monday afternoon that the petition from the “Citizens Right To Vote On Tax Increase” has been certified and delivered to the Trigg County Board of Education — putting “the ball in their court.”. What those next steps need to be have...
wkdzradio.com
24 (N) Aaron Acree Civil Case update
A portion of the federal lawsuit filed by a Cadiz woman against Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and Jailer James Hughes has been dismissed with an amended action now filed with the court. Crystal Smith filed the lawsuit late last year alleging assault, battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional...
wkdzradio.com
Work Zone Restrictions Along I-24 In Lyon County Start Wednesday
Drivers will need to use extra caution when traveling on Interstate 24 in Lyon County starting Wednesday as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a series of daytime work zone lane restrictions to allow maintenance and repairs. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the work zone lane restrictions will be at...
wkdzradio.com
Winter Precip Likely to Stay Northwest of the Area This Week
Early-month predictions of winter weather with snow this week have been altered with most snowfall likely to remain to the northwest of the region. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says wind and rain will enter western Kentucky Tuesday although snow is likely to stay in Illinois and Missouri. While the...
wkdzradio.com
More Details Released Regarding Threats At Lyon County Middle School
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about two juveniles who were charged after two separate alleged threats at the middle school last week. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young charged two juveniles after threats to the safety of the Lyon County Middle School between 7:40 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18th.
wkdzradio.com
Lost – DOGS – 2
Type of Dogs Lost: English Bulldog and Beige Weenie Mix. Daisy is the bulldog, and Fox is the beige mix dog. Daisy has brindle on her back and Fox is full tan/beige and no more than 20 pounds. Lost in the area of: Near Hurricane Rd, Cadiz KY at 7am...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Sentenced On Federal Meth Trafficking And Firearms Charges
A Princeton man was sentenced Monday to 8 years and 9 months in federal prison, followed by a 4-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court documents, 58-year old Rodney Ware possessed with the intent to distribute 15.51 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine in Todd County on August 8, 2020. Ware also reportedly possessed a high-standard 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun after having previously been convicted of felony offenses of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana while armed, and tampering with physical evidence. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky says Ware was also sentenced for violating the National Firearms Act for possessing a sawed-off shotgun that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Man Charged With Assaulting Deputies And Resisting Arrest
An Eddyville man was charged with assaulting deputies and resisting arrest after the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department was called to a disturbance early Sunday morning. Sheriff Brent White says Deputies David Carroll and Joe Witherspoon responded to a residence on Linden Avenue in Eddyville shortly before 1:00 a.m. where an investigation determined 42-year old Aaron Andrews was intoxicated and had reportedly assaulted a female.
Comments / 0