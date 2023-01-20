Three Rebels to play in Saturday’s Tropical Bowl collegiate all-star game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Offensive linemen D.J. Stuckey and Cobe Bryant and defensive lineman Tavis Malakius, each coming off his final year of eligibility with UNLV, are set to play Saturday in the Tropical Bowl all-star football game in Orlando, Florida.

The postseason game, which began in 2015, is being held for the first time at Camping World Stadium and available through pay-per-view. Kickoff is 1 p.m. PST kickoff.

Stuckey (No. 71) and Bryant (No. 65) will play for the National Team, coached by Jim Collins. Malakius (No. 92) will play for the American Team, coached by Todd Littlejohn.

This will mark just the third time that more than two Rebels will appear in the same postseason all-star game, following the 2002 and 2003 All-American Classic games in Las Vegas.

Two former UNLV players have appeared in the Tropical Bowl – linebacker Gabe McCoy in 2019 and offensive lineman Nathan Jacobson in 2018.

