ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Three Rebels to play in Saturday’s Tropical Bowl collegiate all-star game

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnXuV_0kLwuQhe00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Offensive linemen D.J. Stuckey and Cobe Bryant and defensive lineman Tavis Malakius, each coming off his final year of eligibility with UNLV, are set to play Saturday in the Tropical Bowl all-star football game in Orlando, Florida.

The postseason game, which began in 2015, is being held for the first time at Camping World Stadium and available through pay-per-view. Kickoff is 1 p.m. PST kickoff.

Stuckey (No. 71) and Bryant (No. 65) will play for the National Team, coached by Jim Collins. Malakius (No. 92) will play for the American Team, coached by Todd Littlejohn.

This will mark just the third time that more than two Rebels will appear in the same postseason all-star game, following the 2002 and 2003 All-American Classic games in Las Vegas.

Two former UNLV players have appeared in the Tropical Bowl – linebacker Gabe McCoy in 2019 and offensive lineman Nathan Jacobson in 2018.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eopsports.com

Desert Dogs pick up historic win

Shawn Slaght, All Lacrosse All The Time – A division of the Edge of Philly Sports Network. The Las Vegas Desert Dogs picked up its historic win 15-14 in dramatic fashion over the Vancouver Warriors on Friday night at the Michelob Ultra Arena. The victory is the first for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Beat Goes On

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Music producers and DJs “Cash Cash” are back with new music. Las Vegas Now’ executive producer Celina Tuason chatted with one of the group’s member about their road to success… something that took more than “Blood Sweat and Three Years.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue. According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Forte Favorites

Las Vegas(KLAS)-You win some, you dim sum! Jillian Lopez joins the caviar queen and the owner of Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, in the kitchen to make a Forte favorite, dumplings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Celebrating National Pie Day

las Vegas(KLAS)-Today is National Pie Day and we are celebrating with Emeril Lagasse’s infamous banana cream pie that you can get at Delmonico Steakhouse. Jillian Lopez chats with Chef Ivan Rojas to get a taste of the in-famous pie.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year

Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Elvis Monroe’s New Album

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s a big week for Elvis Monroe as they prepare to drop their new album called ‘Story So Far’ this Friday and they are putting on a free concert to celebrate. JC Fernandez chats with Bryan Hopkins and Ben Carey from Elvis Monroe to tell us more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Meow Wolf Las Vegas Is Hiring; Multiple Positions

Meow Wolf may just be your next career move. If you’re looking for a job in a fun location that is filled with art, music, events and food then you have found your match. Meow Wolf llc is an entertainment company located out of Sante Fe, New Mexico that creates immersive and interactive experiences that are out of this world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kingstonthisweek.com

Flipping out at the Pinball Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Flashing lights. Bells and bongs filling the air. Sweaty hands clutching a plastic cup full of coins. For those who visit Las Vegas, all very familiar sensations. I never play the slots but on a recent trip to Sin City I experienced these adrenaline-realising feelings associated with a casino floor, only when I dropped my quarters into the slots, I ‘won’ every time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Celebrating The Lunar New Year

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Palms Casino Resort is the perfect place to celebrate Lunar New Year with their year of the Rabbit menu specials. JC Fernandez joins Chef Francis Mo from Send Noodles in the kitchen to tell us more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy