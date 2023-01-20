Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces new charges, high bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twins when she stole their mother’s car and setting off a multiday Amber Alert before Christmas, finally faced a Franklin County judge Monday as charges continued to mount. Jackson is expected to primarily face federal kidnapping charges after one of the twins was […]
Ohio assault suspect still on the loose
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
New Mexico candidate charged in shooting case denied bond
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse and is accused of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials will remain in custody pending trial after a judge agreed Monday that he is a danger to the community. Solomon Peña, 39, is charged with multiple counts that include shooting at a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon. Detectives identified him as their key suspect using a combination of cellphone...
List of Worst People To Come From Ohio
It turns out that Ohio's biggest export is terrible humans. A hilarious video highlighting the garbage humans that Ohio has forced onto the world was uploaded to TikTok by HummusVacuum. The video is an original emo rock jam that apologizes to the world for the Buckeye state. the viral video that flashes the faces of killers like Jeffrey Dahmer to youtube influencers like the Paul brothers has been viewed over 200,000 in less than 2 days.
Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree
An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
Juvenile shows up at Springfield hospital with gunshot wound
Dispatch reported that he was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...

Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing charges after deputies say she terrorized her East Mountains neighbors, made threats, and drove into one of their homes. An arrest warrant was issued for Tina Garcia overnight at her home off NM 337, just north of Chilili. Story continues below:
Mexican wolf ‘Asha’ captured in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have captured Asha, a Mexican wolf who has been wandering in northern New Mexico for the last few weeks. Advocates wanted the wolf to be allowed to keep on its own path, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants the wolf to contribute to repopulation efforts. Last week, KRQE News 13 […]
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Knox County crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Knox County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township. According...

Thief wanted for 2 armed robberies in Canton
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said the same man is wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave. Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around 7:45 a.m.,...
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspace
A cargo pilot flying at 39,000 feet and 200 miles east of Chicago in Ohio airspace reported watching three bright objects moving at high speed that formed a triangle at 4:46 a.m. on December 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).

Division of Wildlife Stocked More than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.

Medina County man sentenced for attempted murder of family member
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man on Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempted murder on a family member. The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 1, 2021 after 33-year-old Gene Chicoine attacked a family member with a knife, according to a Facebook post from Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. Chicoine caused “serious physical harm” to the victim during the attack, the post said.
Police: ‘At least 15 to 20 vehicles’ crash on US-35 WB, EB
DAYTON — Multiple crashes were reported on U.S. Route 35 from Gettysburg Avenue to South James H McGee Boulevard early Monday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the strip of highway from both eastbound and westbound lanes due to multiple crashes starting at 5:15 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
