Person dragged by moped attempting to get stolen purse back, Myrtle Beach police say

By Caleb McCusker
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department are investigating after a person was dragged by a moped Friday afternoon after a suspect allegedly took their purse, the department said in a Facebook post.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Oak Forest Lane shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect allegedly took the victim’s purse from their shopping cart and attempted to drive away on a moped.

The victim grabbed the suspect and was dragged behind the moped in the parking lot before eventually stopping it, according to authorities.

The suspect was detained by bystanders until officers arrived at the scene.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries and is receiving treatment, according to authorities.

Police say the name and charges for the suspect will be made available once formal charges have been made.

No other information is available at this time.

