Read full article on original website
Related
Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio gets $840K to add mental health services
While the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio has long provided after-school and summer services for vulnerable youth, one area of care has been missing. That missing piece of the puzzle has become more pronounced in recent years as young people have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic and in the aftermath of repeated school shootings.
Bexar County could see mandatory vehicle emission testing as early as next year
Bexar County could see a mandatory vehicle emissions testing and maintenance program as soon as next year, state officials said Tuesday, a result of the Environmental Protection Agency downgrading the region’s air quality status late last year. The new program will mean additional costs for Bexar County vehicle owners...
Where I Live: Kinder Ranch
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Efforts on the West Side seek to balance economic development and culture-rich neighborhoods
An ambitious plan to revive what some call the corazón of San Antonio, a historic neighborhood characterized by both rich cultural attributes and economic decline, is unfolding alongside low-key but no less deliberate efforts to secure its past and future. The Westside Legacy Fund, founded in recent months by...
CPS Energy board approves plan to phase out coal by 2028
CPS Energy’s board of trustees voted 4-1 Monday to approve a new energy mix, which will see the municipally owned utility phase out its use of coal by 2028. Under the approved plan, CPS Energy will shut down Spruce 1 by 2028 (assuming the Electric Reliability Council of Texas will allow it) and convert Spruce 2 to a natural gas plant by 2027, which will run indefinitely.
Many foster kids have to switch therapists over and over. These advocates want to change that.
When children enter the foster care system, there is inherent trauma in their lives. This trauma can be dealt with in many ways, therapy being the most common, and in Texas, it’s paid for by the state. But on top of having to move anywhere from three to six times a year on average, foster advocates say, these kids also typically have to switch therapists.
‘This is a bait-and-switch’: Proposed land swap that could affect endangered bird draws protest
About 40 residents and environmentalists gathered on the edge of the 768-acre Cibolo Canyons Conservation Easement on Wednesday to protest a move proposed by a developer that they say will impact the golden-cheeked warbler — a federally protected songbird that breeds solely in Central Texas. The easement, first put...
Bar owner plans to fight city’s bid to use eminent domain for Alamo museum
The owner of a downtown bar that the state wants to acquire for the new Alamo museum said Thursday he is going to stand his ground. Now the City of San Antonio is moving to seize the property near Alamo Plaza through the condemnation process and eminent domain laws, a municipality’s right under the law to take property for public use.
Global female robotics nonprofit plants roots in San Antonio
Nearly three years ago, Women in Robotics started a grassroots initiative to bring more female talent into the tech industry, specifically in the male-dominated robotics field. Now a global nonprofit network, the group is starting its newest chapter in San Antonio. The San Antonio chapter of Women in Robotics (WiR)...
‘The march is necessary’: MLK March returns to San Antonio’s streets with renewed meaning
Massive crowds marched the streets of San Antonio’s East Side on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. March, one of the largest in the nation. Starting from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Academy, tens of thousands walked the 3-mile route to Pittman-Sullivan Park to celebrate the birthday and legacy of the civil rights leader.
Where I Live: Shavano Ridge
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
What’s a SPUI? Drivers at Harry Wurzbach and Austin Highway are about to find out.
After nearly three years of construction a first-for-San Antonio intersection on the city’s Northeast side will grant San Antonio drivers more green light time and fewer delays, starting Tuesday. Previously, if drivers wanted to access Harry Wurzbach or Austin Highway they had to drive through nearby business parking lots,...
San Antonio, Austin partner to aid migrant travel to cities across U.S.
What began as a request for assistance from San Antonio to Austin to help move asylum-seekers to their final destinations across the country has developed into a full-fledged collaboration, officials from both cities announced Friday. The City of Austin and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport have joined San Antonio in serving...
Is your house in a floodplain? First new maps in 13 years are ready for public view.
In a back room of the Johnston Library on Tuesday evening, James Nichols peered at a computer screen, checking to see if a property he owns is located within the floodplain on the San Antonio River Authority’s proposed new maps. Other residents did the same, sitting at tables with...
Forecasters predict a wetter 2023. Will it be enough to push San Antonio out of drought?
After a brutally dry year and scorchingly hot summer even by South Texas standards, San Antonio will be glad to learn weather forecasters expect some relief in 2023. While 2022 was the city’s second driest in recorded history with just 11.5 inches of rain — only 1917 was drier with 10.11 inches — meteorologists and climatologists expect San Antonio’s precipitation levels to return to its more typical average of about 31 inches this year.
As 88th Legislature convenes, Bexar County and San Antonio have lengthy agendas
As state lawmakers head to Austin on Tuesday, Bexar County and City of San Antonio officials have laid out their goals for what they want — and more importantly don’t want — out of the 88th Legislature. “Texas cities traditionally play defense during the legislative session,” said...
Sakai’s first meeting: ‘Civility and respect will be the hallmark of this court’
This article has been updated. Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai gaveled in his first Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, marking the county’s first change in leadership in more than two decades. Sakai replaces Nelson Wolff, a fellow Democrat who held the role from 2001 to 2022. “This is my first...
Activists submit 38,000 signatures in effort to put policing issues on city ballot
San Antonio’s Office of the City Clerk received more than 38,000 signatures Tuesday in support of a local petition to put a range of policing issues on the May ballot. If the clerk verifies that at least 20,000 of those signatures belong to registered voters in San Antonio, voters will have the opportunity to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
Uncertain future: District 10 hopefuls wait on reelection decision from Clayton Perry
As Clayton Perry rejoins City Council with charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident unresolved, friends and allies say they’re worried about his future as an elected official. Though the District 10 councilman returned to work on Thursday after taking a two-month leave of...
Faces of San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Jr. marchers
Portrait photographer Sam Cook grew up on San Antonio’s East Side and has attended many of the annual marches through his community to celebrate the life and vision of Martin Luther King Jr. For the 36th march, however, Cook spent the day photographing some of the people that make...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0