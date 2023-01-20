ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Kinder Ranch

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CPS Energy board approves plan to phase out coal by 2028

CPS Energy’s board of trustees voted 4-1 Monday to approve a new energy mix, which will see the municipally owned utility phase out its use of coal by 2028. Under the approved plan, CPS Energy will shut down Spruce 1 by 2028 (assuming the Electric Reliability Council of Texas will allow it) and convert Spruce 2 to a natural gas plant by 2027, which will run indefinitely.
Many foster kids have to switch therapists over and over. These advocates want to change that.

When children enter the foster care system, there is inherent trauma in their lives. This trauma can be dealt with in many ways, therapy being the most common, and in Texas, it’s paid for by the state. But on top of having to move anywhere from three to six times a year on average, foster advocates say, these kids also typically have to switch therapists.
Where I Live: Shavano Ridge

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Forecasters predict a wetter 2023. Will it be enough to push San Antonio out of drought?

After a brutally dry year and scorchingly hot summer even by South Texas standards, San Antonio will be glad to learn weather forecasters expect some relief in 2023. While 2022 was the city’s second driest in recorded history with just 11.5 inches of rain — only 1917 was drier with 10.11 inches — meteorologists and climatologists expect San Antonio’s precipitation levels to return to its more typical average of about 31 inches this year.
Activists submit 38,000 signatures in effort to put policing issues on city ballot

San Antonio’s Office of the City Clerk received more than 38,000 signatures Tuesday in support of a local petition to put a range of policing issues on the May ballot. If the clerk verifies that at least 20,000 of those signatures belong to registered voters in San Antonio, voters will have the opportunity to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
