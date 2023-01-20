Read full article on original website
Vehicle dealer arrested with open container
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested the owner of a used vehicle dealership after being found driving without insurance, a suspended license and an open container of alcohol. Officers stopped a Toyota Camry with dealer plates on Ashford Dunwoody Road Jan. 16 and took the driver into custody after...
Woman reports fraud from her Tulsa business
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman reported to Johns Creek Police Jan. 13 that someone forged a business check in the amount of $210,000 at the United Community Bank on McGinnis Ferry Road. The woman, calling from Tulsa, Oklahoma, said she already filed a report with the Tulsa Police...
Woman receives invite to work as scammer
MILTON, Ga. — A victim of identity fraud spoke to Milton Police Jan. 16 about a man she met through Instagram and who had engaged in trying to steal her money. The man asked that they switch to WhatsApp, then informed the woman that he was in the U.S. military and needed money to pay for a nanny back home. The woman sent $50 on Venmo to the “nanny.”
Vehicle found burned after hit and run wreck
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle involved a hit and run wreck in north Forsyth County was found engulfed in flames in Dawson County Jan. 15, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported. A sheriff’s office deputy responded to the Shell Gas Station at Jot Em Down Road and...
Atlanta man suspected of using fake prescription
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 24-year-old Atlanta man who allegedly attempted to obtain prescription drugs from a local Walmart with a fake prescription. Deputies responded to the store on Atlanta Highway Jan. 10 after receiving reports that a fraud attempt was...
North Fulton cities rush to run their own elections
ATLANTA — City councils across north metro Atlanta are scrambling to find a way for their cities to administer their own municipal elections this fall, a move that could free them from mounting costs proposed by Fulton County. At stake are tens of thousands of local tax dollars in...
Alpharetta Rotary hosts summit on human trafficking scourge
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Faith, a human trafficking survivor, was 4 years old when someone first put a price tag on her. Her mother would not hand her over to her relatives unless she was given something in return, whether it was a car or payment for utility bills. “That...
Milton buys more land to expand park space
MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council approved a $1.4 million contract for additional recreational space at its Jan. 18 meeting. In an email, Milton Parks and Recreation Director Tom McKlveen said he had been working to acquire the 4.86 acres of land on Hopewell Road since last year. The city’s general fund and impact fees will be used to pay for the purchase in full, he said.
Liz Hausmann reflects on decades in public office
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newly retired Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann sat down with Appen Media Managing Editor Patrick Fox Jan. 6 to reflect on her 25-year career in politics, Georgia State Senate campaign loss and her future plans. For the past 12 years, Hausmann has represented District 1...
Notice of Community Meeting
Reason for meeting: Applicant is requesting a rezoning to allow for a climate-control self-storage facility at 4470 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Location of meeting: Azalea Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hotel, 4386 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30341. Date: January 26, 2023. Time: 7:00 P.M.
Sandy Springs secures land for Mt. Vernon Highway projects
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs officials this week secured a property key to finalizing the Johnson Ferry Road/Mt. Vernon Highway improvement project, initiated by the city’s 2016 transportation sales tax. At the Jan. 17 Sandy Springs City Council meeting, councilmembers approved the purchase of 1.8 acres on...
Alpharetta to consider array of zoning cases
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta developers presented plans for a Mexican restaurant on Main Street; three single-family homes between Cricket Lane and Cumming Street; and a multi-use development off Haynes Bridge Road in a Jan. 11 Community Zoning Information Meeting. The single-family home development at 133 Cumming St. attracted the...
Notice of Public Hearing
The following item will be considered by the Mayor and City Council. at a public hearing on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the. Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia. a. RZ 20223878 / CV 20223881 – 385 Pine Grove Road. The applicant,...
Opinion: Meet ‘Garden Buzz' and the North Fulton Master Gardeners
Garden Buzz is a new gardening column coming to the Appen Media Group newspapers and social media. Guest columnists will be certified Master Gardener Extension volunteers and members of the North Fulton Master Gardeners. Master gardeners will write about their diverse areas of expertise, including roses, daylilies, fig trees, fairy gardens, herbs, insects, and plants for water gardens, just to name a few of the many possibilities. Future columns may also address several ways to certify your garden as a wildlife habitat, how to conduct a proper soil sample, how to create a no-dig garden and other information.
ELECTION QUALIFYING FEE
Mayor - $35.00. For additional information you may contact City Hall at 770-993-4231.
Winnie Hargis
Winnie Mae Agnes Douglas Hargis, 85, of Gainesville, GA ascended the stairs to heaven on January 16, 2023. Winnie Mae was born in Allentown, PA September 3, 1937 and moved to Panama City, Florida at one years old. She grew up in “the Cove” and graduated from Bay High School in 1955. Winnie Mae graduated from Florida State University in ’59 and was a proud member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. It was at FSU in her Senior year she found her life calling as an advocate. After finding out she had a birth defect that fused the bones of her left ear leaving her hearing impaired, she was told she was not capable of being an elementary school teacher. Winnie Mae advocated for herself, fought the FSU education department who did not want to allow her to graduate and won by earning a Bachelor Science degree in elementary education.
Opinion: A passion for preserving and riding historic bicycles
Alpharetta resident Jaime Woodward was born to ride bicycles, not the bikes kids ride to school or even sleek racing bikes serious riders use. Jaime’s choice is the “high wheeler” with the huge front wheel and small rear wheel that goes very fast and creates a stir wherever it appears. His father was an engineer with Ford Motor Company and repaired and collected antique bicycles, accumulating more than 100 bikes at one point. For two years in the 1970s he served as national Commander of The Wheelmen, the organization of individuals devoted to collecting, restoring and, above all, riding historic bicycles.
Johns Creek ushers in Year of the Rabbit
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A red, ornate lion costume paraded across the stage at Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater in Newtown Park, effortlessly operated by two performers raising and lowering its body. The lion dance, one of several cultural performances at the Johns Creek Lunar New Year celebration Jan. 21, is...
Alpharetta grad to lead Harvard Lampoon
ALPHARETTA, GA. — Suchetas Bokil is ringing in the new year as the first South Asian president of the Harvard Lampoon, a 146-year-old nationally circulated humor magazine run by Harvard students. It’s a historic step for the publication, but 20-year-old Bokil is “excited for what’s to come.”...
