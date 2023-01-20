Winnie Mae Agnes Douglas Hargis, 85, of Gainesville, GA ascended the stairs to heaven on January 16, 2023. Winnie Mae was born in Allentown, PA September 3, 1937 and moved to Panama City, Florida at one years old. She grew up in “the Cove” and graduated from Bay High School in 1955. Winnie Mae graduated from Florida State University in ’59 and was a proud member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. It was at FSU in her Senior year she found her life calling as an advocate. After finding out she had a birth defect that fused the bones of her left ear leaving her hearing impaired, she was told she was not capable of being an elementary school teacher. Winnie Mae advocated for herself, fought the FSU education department who did not want to allow her to graduate and won by earning a Bachelor Science degree in elementary education.

