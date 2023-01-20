Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
Related
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
iheart.com
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Delivers Powerful Performance Of Blake Shelton Hit
Kelly Clarkson included a nod to country superstar Blake Shelton on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, delivering her spin on the 2011 smash-hit anthem, “Honey Bee.”. Clarkson covered the song during the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime talk show (which has also featured covers of songs...
Blake Shelton's Success With 'Barmageddon' Rubbing Fellow Country Stars The Wrong Way, Claims Insider: 'They're Jealous'
It appears everything Blake Shelton touches turns to gold — much to the dismay of his fellow country hitmakers. Though the upcoming season of The Voice will be the singer's last, fans can still see him on TV via Barmageddon — his, Carson Daly and Nikki Bella's successful new game show that's ruffling feathers across the industry.The series takes place at Ole Red, his bar in downtown Nashville, the same area that's home to locales owned by the likes of ex-wife Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean. But since Shelton's joint is the only one on the small screen,...
Blake Shelton on His Friendship with Voice Host Carson Daly: 'He's a Grumpy Old Man'
"He's just always chewing my ass out about something," the country star says of his close pal Be it on Today, The Voice or even TRL, Carson Daly always seems to wear a smile. According to one of his best friends, nothing could be further from the truth. "Carson's a grumpy old man," Blake Shelton told PEOPLE in Las Vegas recently. "He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I'd say that if he were sitting right here next to me." Daly, the country star alleges, is often complaining behind the scenes. "He is just one...
Celebrities pronounced dead this past week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville
Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
Inside the Magic
Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End
A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
Jenny McCarthy Gives Fans a Glimpse of Bedroom Makeover for Donnie Wahlberg
The TV personality surprised her husband with a bold bedroom renovation.
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Popculture
Adele's Las Vegas Residency Rubs Fans the Wrong Way Once Again
Adele's Las Vegas residency is facing more negative press. Weekends with Adele finally opened at Caesars Palace after the show was canceled 24 hours before the first show in January. However, she is once again facing criticism over her show. Still, the British singer is not to blame in this case. Fans of Adele have expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction with Caesars Entertainment. For nearly $5 million, the casino will offer guests the "Emperor Package" for the first Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, The Blast reports. Two tickets to Adele's concert at Caesars Palace are included, along with 12 Formula 1 tickets to the Paddock Club and a five-night stay in the terrace suite. The suite overlooks the racetrack and offers round-the-clock butler service, chauffeured Rolls-Royces, and a private dinner with Michelin-starred chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Caesars Palace also provides a VIP host to coordinate everything for the "Emperor Package" guests, including nights at the OMNIA Nightclub and the Qua Baths & Spa. Even though this package sounds luxurious, customers who've already purchased the package are enraged that only two tickets are included. One angry Twitter user wrote, "Because 2 Adele tickets worth more than 12 paddock passes? Let's see 12 passes about 3k each 36k. 2 Adele tickets let's say 1k. Dinner say 1500 5 nights in a villa say 50k. So where the other 4.9 million coming from."
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
Loretta Lynn Once ‘Walked Right up on’ Rod Stewart on the Street: ‘I Got Acquainted Real Fast’
Music stars Loretta Lynn and Rod Stewart once had a chance encounter on a New York street, during which they "got acquainted real fast," and he did something he told her he hadn't done in 25 years.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working
In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher revealed he keeps his distance when Underwood works on music.
Naomi Judd Was In 'Mental Anguish' Over 10-Show Farewell Tour With Daughter Wynonna, Pressure Sent Late Singer 'Over The Edge' Before Suicide
Late country legend Naomi Judd knew how to command a crowd and still loved the stage but was in "mental anguish" over facing a daunting Judds farewell tour, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. A family source said Naomi was feeling the pressure of looming tour dates that were set to kick off last September amid personal struggles with her well-being.Naomi and her daughter, Wynonna, announced they were set to hit the road for their first tour in more than a decade on April 11, just weeks before Naomi's tragic suicide. Their 10-show jaunt was going to include stops in Michigan, Texas,...
Outsider.com
637K+
Followers
71K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 2