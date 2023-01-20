Influential New York Times (NYT) political journalist Blake Hounshell has died, his family confirmed on Tuesday. He was 44.Police in Washington are investigating the death as a suicide after identifying the body.Hounshell’s family said in a statement that he died “after a long and courageous battle with depression”.Hounshell joined the NYT in October 2021 where he oversaw the popular “On Politics” newsletter. Prior to this, he had spent eight years at the Politico and had been the managing editor at Foreign Policy.“Blake was a dedicated journalist who quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer and a gifted observer...

