Insurance villages opening in SWFL to help homeowners get paid

Help is on the way for homeowners in Southwest Florida still struggling to collect money from their insurance company after Hurricane Ian.

Three insurance villages will be set up across SWFL to help residents get paid.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is urging people who are struggling to show up.

The three locations are listed below:

All insurance villages will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

PUNTA GORDA

Charlotte County Event Center

75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950

ENGLEWOOD

Wednesday, January 25

Tringali Meeting Hall, 3450 N Access Road

Englewood, FL, 34224 (West Building)

No event on Thursday.

FT. MYERS

Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28

Florida Southwestern State College

8099 College Parkway, A177

Ft. Myers, Florida, 33919