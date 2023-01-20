Insurance villages opening in SWFL to help homeowners get paid
Help is on the way for homeowners in Southwest Florida still struggling to collect money from their insurance company after Hurricane Ian.
Three insurance villages will be set up across SWFL to help residents get paid.
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is urging people who are struggling to show up.
The three locations are listed below:
All insurance villages will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.
PUNTA GORDA
Charlotte County Event Center
75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950
ENGLEWOOD
Wednesday, January 25
Tringali Meeting Hall, 3450 N Access Road
Englewood, FL, 34224 (West Building)
No event on Thursday.
FT. MYERS
Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28
Florida Southwestern State College
8099 College Parkway, A177
Ft. Myers, Florida, 33919
