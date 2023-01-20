ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers police: 38-year-old man injured in shooting

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Yonkers police say a 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Friday.
They say it happened in the area of 31 St. Joseph's Ave.

Authorities say the man was approached by two male suspects and a dispute quickly escalated to physical violence.

They say one of the suspects fired at least one time from a handgun, striking the victim in the abdomen before both suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Detectives are actively working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. No arrests have been at this time.

There were no other reported injuries.

