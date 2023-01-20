Yonkers police: 38-year-old man injured in shooting

Yonkers police say a 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Friday.

They say it happened in the area of 31 St. Joseph's Ave.



Authorities say the man was approached by two male suspects and a dispute quickly escalated to physical violence.

They say one of the suspects fired at least one time from a handgun, striking the victim in the abdomen before both suspects fled the scene.



The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Detectives are actively working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. No arrests have been at this time.

There were no other reported injuries.