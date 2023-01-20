Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Driver in wrong-way Florida crash that left siblings dead had 200-page criminal history, police sayWestland DailyDaytona Beach, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Related
Bethune-Cookman students fill street in protest, call for reinstatement of Ed Reed
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of Bethune-Cookman University students marched through campus Monday to protest living conditions at the school and call for trustees to re-start contract negotiations with NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed, who was expected to become the school’s next head football coach. >>> STREAM...
What’s new with former Macy’s in Daytona Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The looming redevelopment of a big-box mall retail store into apartments took a big step forward last week with the $10 million sale of the site.
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
fox35orlando.com
Students at Bethune-Cookman University upset over mold, other unsafe school conditions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students at Bethune-Cookman University said they’re fed up. They’re planning a protest in response to the school’s announcement it had chosen not to hire NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed as the new football coach. Reed had criticized conditions at the school. Now,...
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
fox35orlando.com
Bethune-Cookman University students to protest living conditions, failed hire
Students at Bethune-Cookman University said they’re fed up. Students say there are rats and mold in the dorm rooms. They’re also planning a protest in response to the school’s announcement it had chosen not to hire NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed as the new football coach.
ocfl.net
Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 22, 2023
“I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. It is unfortunate that these acts of violence continue to occur in America for the purpose of instilling fear in our populace. The fact that it happened during a Lunar New Year celebration enjoyed by many Asians is remarkable. I hope and pray we turn our trauma into action to curtail such acts of violence in the future.” – Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor.
Here are 9 things happening this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some things are coming to an end while plenty more is just beginning in Central Florida. Here are the top nine events happening in Central Florida this weekend. The Glenn Miller Orchestra. The Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring its greatest hits show to the Dr. Phillips...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
allears.net
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
daytonatimes.com
A lack of affordable housing in Daytona Beach and Volusia County
Since the pandemic this past three years and the two major hurricanes in Daytona Beach, citizens have experienced a series of major crises. The mentally ill and homeless population here has doubled. I am a homeowner of houses in Daytona Beach in zones 5 and 6. We have a form...
Cool and breezy Monday after front moves through Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be cool and breezy Monday. Our area will see clear skies after a front moved through in the morning. The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 69 degrees Monday afternoon. Monday night will be mostly clear and colder with low a temperature...
Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
mynews13.com
Orlando's mayor stresses need to 'be prepared' for mass shootings
It's been six years since a gunman killed 49 people and injured others at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando. Dyer, who led the city during the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, stressed the need for leaders to be prepared for mass shooting incidents. Mass shootings are something no mayor...
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
fox35orlando.com
FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens
A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
travelawaits.com
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
Comments / 0