ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Retired FBI Counterintelligence Official Arrested For Alleged Money Laundering and Work With Russian Oligarch

A retired top official in the FBI's New York office was arrested over the weekend on charges related to money laundering and violating sanctions on Russia, three senior law enforcement officials said Monday. Charles McGonigal, a 54-year-old who ran counterintelligence out of the agency's field office in Manhattan, was apprehended...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy