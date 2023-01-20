Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Farley Elementary becoming community center
PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
An Overview of the 12 Republican Candidates for Kentucky Governor's Office
With incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear seeking a second term as Kentucky's governor, 12 Republicans have declared their candidacy in Kentucky's Republican Gubernatorial Primary. Below is a list of the twelve candidates, confirmed by Kentucky's Secretary of State, including their career background and voting record on major issues, if applicable.
Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
jpinews.com
Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Gene Rice, Logan Willett and Wesley Wolfe as City Commissioners for the City of Waverly, Kentucky. Gov. Beshear has appointed Jennifer Collins, Meredith Figg and LaDonna...
kentuckytoday.com
God’s timing: Oneida receives unexpected gift of church bus from Kuttawa FBC
KUTTAWA, Ky. (KT) — God’s perfect timing resulted in a Kentucky Baptist Convention church being blessed by giving with a KBC institution on the receiving end of a much-needed bus. That combination was fully evident last week when Kuttawa First Baptist Church (KFBC) donated its 34-passenger bus to...
‘The Butcher of Kentucky’: How the Civil War general became the ‘Most Hated Man in Kentucky’
On Aug. 19, 1831, Stephen Gano "Butcher" Burbridge was born in Georgetown.
whvoradio.com
Hoptown This Morning with Eddie Owen and Kim Allen – Weekdays 6am-9am
Eddie Owen is a Hopkinsville native and started on the radio exactly one week after graduating high school. He attended UK where he majored in broadcasting. Now after 40+ years of radio and television experience, he is the co-host of Hoptown This Morning on 96.5FM and 1480AM with Ann Petrie and also holds down 9 AM – Noon on WKDZ.
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County Drops the Hammer on Trigg 80-38
Playing without its leading scorer and rebounder, Trigg County was playing toe to toe with Lyon County midway through the opening quarter of their district game in Eddyville Friday. Then the Lyons did what the Lyons do – their pressure defense took over and put 22 straight points on the...
953wiki.com
Indiana and Kentucky Governor's Direct Flags Half Staff
Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, have directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on Jan. 21 in Monterey Park, California.
westkentuckystar.com
Crumbl Cookie is coming to Paducah
This is some of the sweetest news you'll hear... Crumbl Cookie is coming to Paducah, according to Paducah Bank. The bank announced that they are the financial partner of Chris Weaver, the local franchisee for Crumbl. In the post, Paducah Bank said that the new store will open sometime in the spring near Talbot's off Hinkleville Road.
whvoradio.com
Community Medical Clinic Offering Gift Cards To Encourage Vaccinations
Community Medical Clinic in Hopkinsville, Princeton and Oak Grove is offering $20 Gift Cards in an effort to raise vaccination rates. According to a news release, the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid-managed care plans in the Commonwealth has donated several hundred $20 gift cards to the three Community Medical Clinics. Officials indicate the clinics will give $20 Mastercard gift cards — while supplies last — to anyone who receives a vaccine or booster of any kind. The gift cards are limited to one card per person. Some of the vaccines include Flu, Pneumonia, COVID-19, and HPV. Those interested are encouraged to call their closest Community Medical Clinic location to schedule an appointment.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?
Thomas Frist Jr. and his family are some of the wealthiest and most influential people in Tennessee. Thomas Frist Jr., also known as "Tom" Frist, is the son of the late Thomas Frist Sr., who co-founded the hospital corporation, Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in 1968. Tom Frist currently serves as a Director of the Company.
whvoradio.com
Polston Debuts As ‘Kentucky Life’ Host
For more than 30 years, Chip Polston has been bringing the news and excitement always surrounding the Kentucky Lottery. Now, he’s off to new — but familiar — endeavors, still deeply entrenched in the Commonwealth’s riches. This past weekend, Polston debuted as the new host for...
Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance
A nationwide comparison of electric utility performance by an Illinois consumer advocacy group found that customers in states that are heavily reliant on fuel oil and natural gas, as in the Northeast and South, tend to pay more than those with larger amounts of carbon-free generation, among other findings. Kentucky, largely reliant on coal for […] The post Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts
Kentucky Interactive, which manages the agency’s online tax payment system, duplicated 7,881 electronic tax payments but was able to void 5,355 before they were processed.
leoweekly.com
Gov. Andy Beshear’s Juvenile Detention Plans Include Bump In Starting Salary, Building New Facilities
This story is by the Kentucky Lantern, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. More of Kentucky Lantern’s work can be found at kentuckylantern.com. Follow them on Facebook and Twitter. Gov. Andy...
whvoradio.com
Winter Precip Likely to Stay Northwest of the Area This Week
Early-month predictions of winter weather with snow this week have been altered with most snowfall likely to remain to the northwest of the region. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says wind and rain will enter western Kentucky Tuesday although snow is likely to stay in Illinois and Missouri. While the...
Comments / 0