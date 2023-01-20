ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mynews13.com

UNC study looks at middle-schoolers' use of social media

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Researchers from UNC-Chapel Hill released a study this month about the impact social media has on middle schoolers' brain development. The study reveals constant checking of social media affects the way a young teenager responds to feedback from peers. Maria Maza, one researcher behind the...
WNCT

NC program announces 2023 scholarship applications

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — High school seniors, full-time college students and adults wanting to attend college are eligible to apply for the North Carolina Extension & Community Association’s scholarship. North Carolina residents planning to attend an NC-accredited college, community college or technical institute in the fall of 2023 can apply. Applications are available at the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Thousands of NC students can’t pay for school lunch

The end of a pandemic-era free school lunch program is putting a strain on schools across the country. Thousands of NC students can’t pay for school lunch. The end of a pandemic-era free school lunch program is putting a strain on schools across the country. UNC basketball game. UNC...
kiss951.com

North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023

Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Unclaimed NCCash check helps North Carolina sheriffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association was the recipient of some good news today from State Treasurer Dale Folwell and his staff in the Unclaimed Property Division. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell presented a check from the NCCash Program to the Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
cbs17

Raleigh chef, Durham bar get 2023 James Beard semi-finalist nods

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. Preeti Waas, of Cheeni Indian Food Emporium in Raleigh, received a nod for Best Chef: Southeast Region while Durham’s Kingfisher is...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

People Are Moving To North Carolina At Some Of The Highest Rates But Where Are They Coming From?

It’s not your imagination, people are moving to North Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, North Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX8 News

Company cited, fined over North Carolina airport worker’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, the department said. “The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

