John Mulaney: From Scratch
After selling out shows in Madison Square Gardens and the Hollywood Bowl, two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian, John Mulaney comes to London’s Apollo for two nights. Tackling the turbulent 18 months he’s faced, this phone-free show – that’s to say, your phone will literally be secured at the door – ‘From Scratch’ deals with divorce, drug and alcohol abuse, a newborn boy, and a stint in rehab. Despite the intense themes, Mulaney manages to take on even the darkest of subjects with a lightheartedness and whimsy that has continued to charm. The second date is sold out but as on early January there were still tickets for the first.
Branja
I was on my way to use the bathroom at Upper Buena Vista, a Tulum-esque complex with trendy new-age concept shops and al fresco eateries along Northeast 2nd Ave, when I stumbled upon a cute little Israeli deli, Pica Pica Express, that I’d never seen before. I was hungry, it was aesthetic, so I walked in.
Jonathan Baldock: ‘We Are Flowers of One Garden’
You should always talk to flowers. Not to help them grow or anything, but because they might just talk back. The flowers in Jonathan Baldock’s new exhibition are more likely to do that than most, because they’re not just plants, they’re almost human. His installation is filled with ceramic sunflowers and pots and petals. Mouths and eyes and hands appear out of the pistils and stems, grasping fingers, wagging tongues, flapping lips. They’re sunny, obscene, funny, weird things.
