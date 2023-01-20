After selling out shows in Madison Square Gardens and the Hollywood Bowl, two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian, John Mulaney comes to London’s Apollo for two nights. Tackling the turbulent 18 months he’s faced, this phone-free show – that’s to say, your phone will literally be secured at the door – ‘From Scratch’ deals with divorce, drug and alcohol abuse, a newborn boy, and a stint in rehab. Despite the intense themes, Mulaney manages to take on even the darkest of subjects with a lightheartedness and whimsy that has continued to charm. The second date is sold out but as on early January there were still tickets for the first.

