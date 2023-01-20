ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Bold and Cold festival returns with plenty of events, activities

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 5 days ago

As the snow continues to fall and some people spend more time indoors, cabin fever can begin to set in. Next week, however, things will be heating up outside in Owatonna as the town will be alive with celebrations for the Bold and Cold Winter Festival kicking off Monday.

Owatonna Parks and Recreation is bringing back fan favorite activities and introducing some new events during the Winter Weekend Out including snowshoeing, sculpture building and more.

Recreation Supervisor Thomas Gorycki said a few changes have been made to the annual sculpture contest, including smaller blocks to carve and adding a colorful twist with food coloring.

“We decided to add some smaller blocks this year because I think some families wanted to participate but were a little intimidated by the large blocks,” he said. “So we added some four-foot blocks that will still be fun to see and a little bit less daunting for people to tackle with carving.”

Veteran snow sculptor and reigning champion Christina Spencer said she and her family plan to compete in the competition once again this year, and was happy to see the smaller blocks available to “encourage new families and individuals to try making a snow sculpture.”

The public is also encouraged to attend the Rock on Ice event at Morehouse Park for music, ice-skating and a bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Skates will be available for rent at the chalet.

The Medallion Hunt, sponsored by Owatonna Motor and the Owatonna People’s Press, is returning this year, beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The winner of the hunt will receive $500 in Chamber Bucks. Clues will be published in the paper each day, as well as bonus hints on Owatonna Motor’s website. People can sign up to have the clues emailed to them every day at 6 a.m. at SouthernMinn.com/Bold .

The Steele County Historical Society is one again bringing back the Soup Dinner remaining with a carry-out only model as they have for the last couple of year since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having people pre-order is a great way for us to know how much soup we will need,” said MaryAnne Higgins, SCHS tour and events manager. “Those who want a cup of soup will have to all in their order by 4 p.m. on Thursday.”

Bundle up for a brisk stroll through downtown and visit all of the unique retailers, gift shops, boutiques, salons, and more by exploring our small businesses and shopping local. Many stores are offering discounts storewide for the weekend as a part of the Bold and Cold winter festival.

MainStreet Director Lisa Cochran said she is excited for all of the festivities happening throughout the week and into the weekend but like many others, she is looking forward to seeing what the sculptors come up with in the ice sculpting competition.

“I am not very artistic and I’m always in awe when I look at them,” she said. “The sculptures are always a highlight for people and that’s just one thing that will draw people downtown for the festival.”

On Sunday the community is encouraged to head down to Brooktree Golf Course to strap on some snowshoes and walk around the course. Shoes will be available for use during the event.

New this year, following the snowshoe walk there will be a luminary walk leading from the Brooktree Clubhouse down to Mineral Springs Park, about a mile-long walk and will be guided by a city official.

“I think this will be a welcome event for many people to get out of the house an do something new and see a different side of the city,” Gorycki said.

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
